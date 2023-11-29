While there are heaps of awesome characters in Honkai Star Rail, Blade truly stands out. From his striking, vampiric attire, to his badass ultimate animation, and even his mysterious past, he looks as though he could easily take the role of a protagonist for Netflix’s next big vampire anime hit. Luckily, we don’t have to wait for Netflix to fund this one – as we can see HSR Blade in action right here.

In this guide, we go over what we know about him, his skills and eidolons, and what the best build is. You can always count on the guy with the cool hair and an enigmatic past to help you out as you attempt to get a stellaron out of your tummy, right? If you’re hoping to find out more about the friendly (and not-so-friendly) faces you can meet on your adventure aboard the Astral Express, check out our Honkai Star Rail tier list and Honkai Star Rail codes guides.

Here’s everything in our best Honkai Star Rail Blade build:

What’s the best Honkai Star Rail Blade build?

Blade is a high-impact wind damage dealer who teeters on the edge of the blade (pun intended), dealing damage based on his max HP and how much damage he takes. He also sacrifices portions of his HP in order to dish out even more damage. As such, we recommend focusing on increasing his max HP, attack, and wind damage.

Due to Blade consistently sacrificing his health in exchange for damage, we found that Honkai Star Rail’s Luocha synergizes well with him, as Luocha’s passive and skill has him immediately heal an ally’s health when it drops below a certain threshold.

Additionally, if you have Blade’s second eidolon, ‘Missed Dreams and Countless Regrets’, we believe Luocha’s passive healing is capable of triggering the damage increase stacks, as well. However, we’re unsure if being healed affects Blade’s passive stacks, so we’ll be sure to update this guide once we’ve had the chance to test this further.

What’s the best Honkai Star Rail Blade light cone?

The light cone ‘The Unreachable Side’ is tailor-made for Blade, so it’s best to equip him with that one if you can get your hands on it. However, it’s a five-star pull from the light cone gacha banner, so it can be a little tricky to get.

If you don’t have this one, just be sure to use a light cone that aligns with the path of Destruction in order to activate its skill – preferably one that increases his attack or max HP. Our alternate recommendations are the five-star light cones, On the Fall of an Aeon or Something Irreplicable, or the four-star light cone, Nowhere to Run.

If you need a three-star alternate for Blade while you’re waiting to get something better, all of the options are viable as they either boost his attack or crit – both of which are very valuable to him.

Light cone Effect How to obtain The Unreachable Side (five-star) Increases Blade’s max HP and attack. Also increases his damage when attacking and the damage dealt by his follow-up attacks Gacha On the Fall of an Aeon (five-star) Whenever Blade attacks, his attack in this battle increases by 8%, up to four times. Additionally, when he inflicts weakness break on enemies, his damage increases by 12% for two turns Purchase from Herta’s Store Something Irreplicable (five-star) Increases Blade’s attack by 24%. When Blade defeats or is hit by an enemy, he immediately restores HP equal to 8% of his attack, and his damage increases by 24% until the end of his next turn. This effect cannot stack and can only trigger once per turn Gacha or purchase from the Stralight Exchange store Nowhere to Run (four-star) Increases Blade’s attack by 24%. Whenever Blade defeats an enemy, he restores HP equal to 12% of his attack Gacha

What are the best Honkai Star Rail Blade relics?

Eagle of Twilight Line is the best relic set for Blade, as it increases his wind damage, while also advancing his action following his ult. This further enhances the effects of his skill, allowing him to monopolize the battlefield and dish out heaps of damage. Longevous Disciple looks like it could work well for Blade too, but we’ll have to try the set out for ourselves before letting you know for sure.

As much as increasing his flat attack or max HP is important, the four-piece skills of the other sets simply don’t complement him as well. However, Musketeer of Wild Wheat is a decent alternate, as it boosts both his attack and speed.

In terms of Planar Ornaments, most of the sets can be beneficial to Blade’s kit in some way. Sprightly Vonwacq is an interesting option, as it helps with Blade’s energy issues, while also advancing his actions forward so he can both dish out more damage and charge his ult faster.

Fleet of the Ageless is also a good choice as it boosts his HP which, in turn, increases his ult damage, while also boosting his attack after he hits a specific speed threshold. Alternatively, you could just go with Space Sealing Station, which offers a nice and simple increase to his attack.

Relic Effect How to obtain Eagle of Twilight Line Two equipped: increases wind damage by 10%

Four equipped: after Blade uses his ultimate, his action advances forward by 25% Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Gelid Wind in Herta Space Station’s Storage Zone Longevous Disciple Two equipped: increases max HP

Four equipped: when an enemy hits Blade, or an ally (including Blade) consumes his HP, his crit rate increases for a certain number of turns. This effect can stack Cavern of Corrosion opening in version 1.2 Musketeer of Wild Wheat Two equipped: increases attack by 12%

Four equipped: Blade’s speed increases by 6% and his basic attack damage increases by 10% Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Drifting in Jarilo-VI’s Corridor of Fading Echoes

Planar Ornaments

Relic Effect How to obtain Sprightly Vonwanq Two equipped: increases Blade’s energy regeneration rate by 5%. When Blade’s speed reaches 120 or higher, his action advances forward by 40% immediately upon entering battle World 4 of the Simulated Universe Fleet of the Ageless Two equipped: increases Blade’s max HP by 12%. When Blade’s speed reaches 120 or higher, all allies’ attack increases by 8% World 3 of the Simulated Universe Space Sealing Station Two equipped: increases Blade’s attack by 12%. When Blade’s speed reaches 120 or higher, his attack increases by another 12% World 3 of the Simulated Universe

Relic stat recommendations

When choosing relics for Blade, we recommend focusing on the following stats.

Main stats:

Feet: attack or speed

attack or speed Neck: wind damage bonus or attack

wind damage bonus or attack Article: attack, crit rate/damage, or effect hit rate

Sub-stats:

Attack%

Wind damage bonus

Energy regeneration

Crit rate/damage

Effect hit rate

HP

What are Honkai Star Rail’s Blade’s attacks?

Active:

Skill Effect Basic attack: Shard Sword Deal 60% of Blade’s attack as wind damage to a target enemy Enhanced basic attack: Forest of Swords Consume 10% of Blade’s max HP and deal wind damage to a single enemy equal to the sum of 20% of his attack and 50% of his max HP. In addition, deals wind damage equal to the sum of 8% of Blade’s attack and 20% of his max HP to adjacent targets. Using Forest of Swords when Blade’s HP is insufficient reduces his HP to one. This attack cannot regenerate skill points Skill: Hellscape Consumes HP equal to 30% of Blade’s max HP to enter the Hellscape state. When Hellscape is active, his cannot use his skill, his damage dealt increases by 12%, and his basic attack Shard Sword is enhanced to Forest of Swords for three turns. If Blade’s current HP is insufficient, his HP is reduced to one when he uses his skill. This skill does not regenerate energy. Using this skill does not end the current turn Ultimate: Death Sentence Sets Blade’s current HP to 50% of his max HP and deals wind damage equal to the sum of 24% of his attack, 60% of his max HP, and 60% of the total HP he has lost in the current battle to a single enemy. At the same time, deals wind damage to adjacent targets equal to the sum of 9.6% of his attack, 24% of his max HP, and 24% of the total HP he has lost in the current battle. The total HP Blade has lost in the current battle is capped at 90% of his max HP. This value resets and re-accumulates after he uses his ultimate

Passive:

Skill Effect Talent: Shuhu’s Gift When Blade sustains damage or consumes his HP, he gains one stack of Charge, stacking up to five times. He can gain a max of one Charge stack every time an enemy attacks him. When Charge stack reaches the maximum, immediately launches a follow-up attack on all enemies, dealing wind damage equal to 22% of Blade’s attack plus 55% of his max HP. At the same time, restores Blade’s HP by 25% of his max HP. After the follow-up attack, Blade consumes all Charges

Technique:

Skill Effect Karma Wind Immediately attacks the enemy. After entering combat, consumes 20% of Blade’s max HP while dealing wind damage equal to 40% of his max HP to all enemies. If Blade’s current HP is insufficient, using his Technique reduces his HP to one

Traces:

Trace Effect Vita Infinita When Blade’s current HP is at 50% of max HP or lower, incoming healing increases by 20% Neverending Deaths If Blade hits a weakness-broken enemy after using Forest of Swords, he will restore HP equal to 5% of his max HP plus 100 Cyclone of Destruction Blade’s talent follow-up damage increases by 20%

What are Honkai Star Rail Blade’s eidolons?

Like Genshin Impact’s constellations, Honkai Star Rail eidolons are special bonuses you get by pulling more than one copy of a character. Here are all of Blade’s eidolons.

Eidolon Effect E1: Blade Cuts the Deepest in Hell Blade’s ultimate deals additionally increased damage to a single enemy target, with the increased amount equal to 150% of Blade’s total HP loss in the current battle.

The total HP Blade has lost in the current battle is capped at 90% of his max HP. This value resets and reaccumulates after he uses his ultimate E2: Ten Thousand Sorrows From One Broken Dream When Blade is in the Hellscape state, his crit rate increases by 15% E3: Hardened Blade Bleeds Coldest Shade Increases Blade’s ultimate level by thwo, to a maximum of 15. Also increases the level of his talent by two, up to a maximum of level 15 E4: Rejected by Death, Infected With Life When Blade’s current HP drops to 50% or lower of his max HP, increases his max HP by 20%. Stacks up to two times E5: Death By Ten Lords’ Gaze Increases Blade’s skill level by two, up to a maximum of 15. Also increases the level of his basic attack by one, to a maximum of ten E6: Reborn Into an Empty Husk The maximum number of Charge stacks is reduced to four. The damage of the follow-up attack triggered by Blade’s talent additionally increases by 50% of his max HP

What are Honkai Star Rail Blade’s ascension materials?

You can get Honkai Star Rail’s Blade all the way up to level 80, but you need to use a set of specific materials at set intervals to ascend him and raise his level cap.

Required level Credits Ascension materials 20 4k Five immortal scionette 30 8k Ten immortal scionette 40 16k Six immortal aeroblossom andthree ascendant debris 50 40k Nine immortal aeroblossom and seven ascendant debris 60 80k Six immortal lumintwig and 20 ascendant debris 70 160k Nine immortal lumintwig and 35 ascendant debris

Who is Honkai Star Rail’s Yingxing?

During the main story quest in the 1.2 Honkai Star Rail update, we discover that Yinxing is actually Blade’s real name. This information crops up towards the end of the 1.2 Trailblaze mission, when you walk towards the great dragon. Interact with the ethereal characters to uncover memories, including one where you can hear Blade’s voice talking to a High Elder who calls him Yingxing.

That’s everything we know about Honkai Star Rail’s Blade at the moment. While we wait for version 1.2 to drop, check out our Genshin Impact content like our Genshin Impact codes guide and Genshin Impact tier list. We also have build guides for characters like Genshin Impact’s Xingqiu, Genshin Impact’s Chongyun, and Genshin Impact’s Keqing.