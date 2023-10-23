Honkai Star Rail Yukong build, light cones, and more

Honkai Star Rail’s Yukong is the Helm Master of the Xianzhou Alliance’s Sky-Fairing Commission, and one of the Xianzhou Luofu’s Six Charioteers – needless to say, she’s a pretty busy and well-respected lady. So, let’s dive into detail on this gorgeous Foxian gal, so you can learn how to best make use of her skills to aid your Trailblazing journey.

Now, let’s take a look at our Honkai Star Rail Yukong guide.

What’s the best Honkai Star Rail Yukong build?

Yukong is a four-star character who deals imaginary damage and treads the path of the Harmony. Harmony characters, like Honkai Star Rail’s Tingyun and Honkai Star Rail’s Bronya, excel best at buffing and supporting their allies. Therefore Yukong shines brightest as a support alongside strong damage dealers who can make the most of her buffs.

Yukong’s support capabilities offer powerful buffs and breaking ability, but she takes a lot more effort to build and use than other buffers in the game. However, if you’re willing to put in the effort, she can be a massive asset to any team.

What’s the best light cone for Yukong?

While Yukong’s signature light cone is Past and Future, her best-in-slot is actually Planetary Rendezvous – especially at superimpose level five. It has the highest personal damage, and offers a consistent damage bonus when you pair her with an imaginary damage dealer.

Another great option is But the Battle Isn’t Over. Yukong’s ultimate doesn’t target an enemy so she can’t trigger the extra skill point, but the energy regeneration and damage buff for the next ally is still a great boon.

Memories of the Past at superimpose level five is brilliant for Yukong when teamed up with an energy regeneration link rope relic, as it allows you to do a three-turn ultimate rotation (ultimate -> skill -> basic attack -> skill). Alternatively, if you have none of the above available, Dance! Dance! Dance! (S1), Meshing Cogs (S5), and Chorus (S5) are all solid options.

Light cone Effect How to obtain Planetary Rendezvous Upon entering battle, if an ally deals the same damage type as the wearer, damage dealt increases by 12% Gacha But the Battle Isn’t Over Increases the wearer’s energy regeneration rate by 10% and regenerates one skill point when the wearer uses their ultimate on an ally. This effect can trigger every two uses of the wearer’s ultimate. When the wearer uses their skill, the next ally taking action deals 30% more damage for one turn Gacha or the Starlight Exchange store Memories of the Past Increases the wearer’s break effect y 28%. When the wearer attacks, they additionally regenerate four energy. This effect can only trigger once per turn Gacha Dance! Dance! Dance! When the wearer uses their ultimate, all allies’ actions advance forward by 16% Gacha Meshing Cogs After th wearer uses attacks or an enemy hits them, they additionally regenerate four energy. This effect can only trigger once per turn Gacha Chorus After entering battle, increases the attack of all allies by 8%. Effects of the same type can’t stack Gacha

What are the best relics for Yukong?

The best relics for Yukong is two pieces of Musketeer of Wild Wheat and two pieces of Wastelander of Banditry Desert, which boosts both her imaginary damage and attack, helping her personal damage in both her basic attack and ultimate. Alternatively, you can go with a full set of Musketeer of Wild Wheat.

In terms of Planar Ornament sets, we recommend Broken Keel, which boosts her effect res and provides all allies with a crit damage boost. Alternatively, you can got with Inert Salsotto to boost her personal damage, or Space Sealing Station for the speed-based attack buff.

Relic set Effect How to obtain Musketeer of Wild Wheat Two equipped: increases attack by 12%

Four equipped: increases speed by 6% and basic attack damage by 10% Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Drifting in Jarilo-VI’s Corridor of Fading Echoes Wastelander of Banditry Desert Two equipped: increases imaginary damage by 10%

Four equipped: when attacking debuffed enemies, the wearer’s crit rate increases by 10%. If the enemy is imprisoned, the wearer’s crit damage increases by 20% Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Conflagration in The Xianzhou Luofu’s Stargazer Navalia Broken Keel Two equipped: increases the wearer’s effect res by 10%. When the wearer’s effect res is 30% or higher, all allies’ crit damage increases by 10% World 7 of the Simulated Universe Inert Salsotto Two equipped: increases the wearer’s crit rate by 8%. When the wearer’s current crit rate reaches 50% or hiher, the wearer’s ultimate and follow-up attack damage increases by 15% World 6 of the Simulated Universe Space Sealing Station Two equipped: increases the wearer’s attack by 2%. When the wearer’s speed reaches 120 or higher, thewearer’s attack increases by an extra 12% World 3 of the Simulated Universe

What are Honkai Star Rail Yukong’s abilities?

Here are Yukong’s attacks and abilities. In combat, her skill is an extremely valuable part of her kit as it boosts your team’s attack. The attack boost is tied to Yukong’s two Roaring Bowstrings stacks, which deplete each time an ally’s turn ends.

Therefore, we recommend being mindful when forming your team line-up – be sure to put her before two characters that can make the most of her attack buff, such as your team’s main DPS followed by a sub-DPS or tank.

We also recommend always aiming to use Yukong’s skill and ultimate in succession, as, if the stacks from her skill are active when she uses her ultimate, she also provides a hefty crit boost to her allies. So, to make the most of her support capabilities, have Yukong use her skill followed by her ultimate, then use your DPS to unleash a hefty, boosted attack on your enemy.

Another interesting part of Yukong’s kit is her basic attack, which is enhanced every other turn, dealing significantly higher damage – especially when you upgrade its trace level to max. Her enhanced basic attack still restores a skill point, too. So getting into the swing of timing her rotations right by using her basic attack when enhanced, then using her skill and ultimate when it isn’t enhanced, can massively boost her performance.

Active skills:

Skill Effect Basic attack: Arrowslinger Deal 50% of Yukong’s attack as imaginary damage to a single target enemy Skill: Emboldening Salvo Yukong obtains two stacks of Roaring Bowstrings (to a maximum of two stacks). When Roaring Bowstrings is active, the attack of all allies increases by 40%, and every time an ally’s turn ends, Yukong loses one stack of Roaring Bowstrings. Yukong doesn’t lose Roaring Bowstrings on the turn she uses her skill Ultimate: Diving Kestrel Yukong deals 228% of her attack as imaginary damage to a single target enemy. If Roaring Bowstrings is active when she uses her ultimate, all allies’ crit rate increases by 21%, and their crit damage increases by 39%

Talent and bonus abilities:

Skill Effect Seven Layers, One Arrow Yukong’s basic attack deals additional imaginary damage and increases the toughness-reducing damage of this attack by 100%. This effect can trigger again in a set number of turns Majestas When Roaring Bowstrings is active, Yukong regenerates additional energy every time an ally takes action Archerion Yukong can resist one debuff application for one time. This effect can trigger again after a set number of turns Bowmaster When Yukong is on the field, she increases the imaginary damage dealt by all allies

Technique:

Technique Effect Chasing the Wind Activate Chasing the Wind to enter sprint mode for 20 seconds. In sprint mode, Yukong’s movement speed increases by 25%, and she gains two stacks of Roaring Bowstrings when she enters battle by attacking enemies

What are Honkai Star Rail Yukong’s eidolons?

Eidolons are similar to constellations in Genshin Impact, allowing you to unlock special buffs and passive skills when you pull more than one copy of a character on a banner. Here are all of Yukong’s eidolons.

Eidolon Effect E1 – Aerial Marshal At the star of battle, Yukong increases the speed of all allies by 10% for two turns E2 – Skyward Command When an ally’s current energy is equal to its energy limit, Yukong regenerates an additional five energy. This effect can only trigger once for eac ally. The trigger count resets after Yukong casts her ultimate E3 – Torrential Fusillade Increases the level of Yukong’s skill by two (to a maximum of level 15) and her basic attack by one (up to a maximum of ten) E4 – Zephyrean Echoes When ‘Roaring Bowstrings’ is active, Yukong deals 30% more damage to enemies E5 – August Deadshot Increases the level of Yukong’s ultimate and talent by two (up to a maximum of level 15) E6 – Bowstring Thunderclap When Yukong uses her ultimate, she immediatelygains one stack of Roaring Bowstrings

What are Honkai Star Rail Yukong’s ascension materials?

You can boost Yukong all the way up to level 80, but you need to use certain materials to ascend her at set intervals. Here are all the items you need to get Yukong to max level.

You can get the artifex’s modules, cogwheels, and gyrehearts from Entranced Insignia enemies such as the Illumination Dragonfish and Golden Cloud Toad, the Honkai Star Rail simulated universe, assignment rewards, or the embers exchange store.

The golden crown of the past shadow materials are drops from the Honkai Star Rail stagnant shadow in Jarilo-VI’s Corridor of Fading Echoes.

Required level Credits Materials 20 3.2k Four artifex’s modules 30 6.4k Eight artifex’s modules 40 12.8k Five artifex’s cogwheels, two golden crown of the past shadow 50 32k Eight artifex’s cogwheels, five golden crown of the past shadow 60 64k Five artifex’s gyrehearts, 15 golden crown of the past shadow 70 128k Seven artifex’s gyrehearts, 28 golden crown of the past shadow

Who is Honkai Star Rail’s Yukong?

As mentioned above, Honkai Star Rail’s Yukong is a very powerful figure aboard the Xianzhou Luofu, taking the role of Helm Master of the Xianzhou’s Sky-Fairing Commission and acting as one of the Xianzhou Luofu’s Six Charioteers. We see her briefly in the trailer above.

She’s a Foxian lady, and appears to act as a boss and mentor to Honkai Star Rail’s Tingyun. Beyond that, we hear that she’s also a seasoned pilot and a deadshot, meaning she likely has plenty of finely-tuned skills to show us on the battlefield. But, since taking up the mantle at the head of the commission, she often finds herself buried under mountains of paperwork, instead.

Yukong’s English voice actor is Dawn M. Bennett, who has previously voiced characters in Smite, Hearthstone, Fairy Tail, Fire Emblem, and more. Yukong’s Japanese voice actor is Yumi Toma, who also has a massive resume of roles under her belt, including Lei Fang from Dead or Alive, while Yukong’s Chinese voice actor is Zhong Ke, who previously voiced Resident Evil’s Jill Valentine in the RE3 remake.

That's all we've got in our Honkai Star Rail Yukong build guide for now.