Honkai Star Rail’s Luka is a skilled mixed martial artist and fight club regular in Belobog’s Underworld. He’s easy to spot in a crowd with his crimson hair and if you hear the locals talking about a boxing champ with a mechanical arm, you can be sure that they’re talking about HSR Luka. We’ve got all the details you need to get him into fighting shape.

What’s the best Honkai Star Rail Luka build?

Luka is a four-star character who deals physical damage and walks the path of The Nihility. Characters from this path like Honkai Star Rail’s Sampo and Honkai Star Rail’s Welt excel at applying debuffs and dealing DoT – Luka can inflict bleed on enemies.

What are the best light cones for Honkai Star Rail’s Luka?

Every Honkai Star Rail character has at least one light cone made specifically to compliment their abilities and Luka’s signature light cone is Resolution Shines As Pearls of Sweat. It’s a four-star light cone for the path of The Nihility that you can get from Stellar Warps.

Any cone for The Nihility should serve him well, especially those which interact with DoT.

Light cone Effect How to obtain Resolution Shines As Pearls of Sweat When Luka hits an enemy and if the enemy is not already Ensnared, then there is a 60% base chance to Ensnare the target. Ensnared enemies’ defense decreases by 12% for one turn Gacha Eyes of the Prey Increases Luka’s effect hit rate by 20% and increases DoT by 24% Gacha Void At the start of battle, Luka’s effect hit rate increases by 20% for three turns Gacha

What are the best relics for Honkai Star Rail’s Luka?

Currently there’s only one relic set built specifically for physical damage dealers, and that’s Champion of Streetwise Boxing. Since all of his skills scale based on his attack, this set is perfect for Luka. As for his Planar Ornaments, Space Sealing Station is the best choice for Luka, especially if you can get a physical damage bonus on them.

Relic set Effect How to obtain Champion of Streetwise Boxing Two equipped: increases physical damage by 10%

Four equipped: after Luka attacks or is hit by an enemy, his attack increases by 5% for the rest of the battle. This effect can stack up to five times Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Jabbing Punch in Jarilo-VI’s Silvermane Guard Restricted Zone, or from the shop in Boulder Town Musketeer of Wild Wheat Two equipped: increases attack by 12%

Four equipped: increases Luka’s speed by 6% and his basic attack damage by 10% Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Drifting in Jarilo-VI’s Corridor of Fading Echoes

Planar ornaments

Relic set Effect How to obtain Space Sealing Station Two equipped: increases Luka’s attack by 12%. When hiss speed reaches 120 or higher, Luka’s attack increases by another 12% Immersion Reward devices in World 3 of the Simulated Universe

Relic stat recommendations

Main stats:

Attack%

Speed

Physical damage bonus

Sub-stats:

Speed

Attack%

Effect hit rate

Break effect

What are Honkai Star Rail Luka’s abilities?

Luka’s kit focuses on dealing physical damage to the enemy and inflicting bleed to deal powerful DoT.

Active skills:

Skill Effect Basic attack: Direct Punch Deals physical damage equal to 50% of Luka’s attack to a single enemy Basic attack (enhanced): Sky-Shatter Fist Consumes two stacks of Fighting Will. First, uses Direct Punch to deal three hits, with each hit dealing physical damage equal to 10% of Luka’s attack to a single enemy target.

Then, uses Rising Uppercut to deal one hit, dealing physical damage equal to 40% of Luka’s attack to the single enemy target Skill: Lacerating Fist Deals physical damage equal to 60% of Luka’s attack to a single enemy target. In addition, there is a 100% base chance to inflict bleed on them, lasting for three turns.

While bleeding, the enemy takes 24% of their max HP as physical DoT at the start of each turn. This damage will not exceed more than 130% of Luka’s attack Ultimate: Coup de Grâce Luka receives two stacks of Fighting Will, with a 100% base chance to increase a single enemy target’s damage received by 12% for three turns. Then, deals physical damage equal to 198% of Luka’s attack to the target

Passive skill:

Skill Effect Talent: Flying Sparks After Luka uses his basic attack “Direct Punch” or skill “Lacerating Fist,” he receives one stack of Fighting Will, up to four stacks. When he has two or more stacks of Fighting Will, his basic attack “Direct Punch” is enhanced to “Sky-Shatter Fist.” After his enhanced basic attack’s “Rising Uppercut” hits a bleeding enemy target, the bleed status immediately deals damage equal to 68% of the original damage to the target. At the start of battle, Luka possesses one stack of Fighting Will

Technique:

Technique Effect Anticipator Immediately attacks the enemy. Upon entering battle, Luka deals physical damage equal to 50% of his attack to a random single enemy with a 100% base chance to inflict his skill’s bleed effect on the target. Then, Luka gains one additional stack of Fighting Will

Traces:

Trace Effect Kinetic Overload When Luka uses his skill, immediately dispels one buff from the enemy target Crush Fighting Will When using his enhanced basic attack, every hit direct punch deals has a 50% fixed chance for Luka to use one additional hit. This effect does not apply to additional hits generated in this way Cycle Braking For every stack of Fighting Will obtained, additionally regenerates three energy

What are Honkai Star Rail Luka’s eidolons?

You unlock extra buffs for Luka called eidolons by pulling duplicates of him on a banner or unlocking him through an event. Here’s what they all do:

Eidolon Effect One –

Fighting Endlessly When Luka takes action, if the target enemy is bleeding, increases Luka’s damage dealt by 15% for two turns Two – The Enemy is Weak, I am Strong If Luka’s skill hits an enemy target with physical weakness, he gains one stack of Fighting Will Three – Born for the Ring Increases Luka’s skill level by two, up to a maximum of 15, and his talent level by two, up to a maximum of 15 Four – Never Turning Back For every stack of Fighting Will obtained, increases attack by 5%, stacking up to four times Five – The Spirit of Wildfire Increases Luka’s ultimate level by two, up to a maximum of 15, and his basic attack level by one, up to a maximum of ten Six – A Champion’s Applause After the enhanced basic attack’s “Rising Uppercut” hits a bleeding enemy target, the bleed status immediately deals damage equal to 8% of the original damage for every hit of Direct Punch already unleashed during the current enhanced basic attack

What are Honkai Star Rail Luka’s ascension materials?

To level Luka all the way up to 80, you’ll need a range of unique items as well as level-up books to get him there. You can farm ancient parts, spindles, and engines from automaton enemies in the robot settlement, Great Mine, and the Honkai Star Rail simulated universe. You can also purchase them from the undying ember exchange, earn them through assignments, and craft them using the omni-synthesizer.

For Luka’s other ascension material, the broken teeth of iron wolf, you’ll need to defeat the Honkai Star Rail stagnant shadow in the Great Mine. If you’ve got the materials to spare, you can also craft some in the omni-synthesizer.

Required level Credits Materials 20 3.2k Four ancient part 30 6.4k Eight ancient part 40 12.8k Two broken teeth of iron wolf and five ancient spindle 50 32k Five broken teeth of iron wolf and eight ancient spindle 60 64k 15 broken teeth of iron wolf and five ancient engine 70 128k 28 broken teeth of iron wolf and seven ancient engine

Who is Honkai Star Rail’s Luka?

Luka is yet to appear in the main story for Honkai Star Rail, but we know a little bit about him from official social media posts, the version 1.2 livestream, and his signature light cone. The Honkai Star Rail Twitter describes him as “an optimistic and carefree fighter with a mechanical arm” and his splash art shows him inside the fight club ring in Belobog’s Underworld. He’s also a member of Wildfire alongside Honkai Star Rail’s Seele and Honkai Star Rail’s Natasha.

Both his light cone and his character description suggest that he has a tragic backstory that inspires him to protect the people around him. Hopefully, we’ll get to spend more time with him when he’s released and find out more about who he means when he mentions “the ones who ignited his determination in the first place.”

Honkai Star Rail’s Luka is voiced in English by Howard Wang, who you might recognize as Hikari Ku in Octopath Traveler 2 and Yomi Hellsmite in Master Detective Archives: Rain Code.

