If you’re looking for a new mobile MOBA to play but don’t live in Brazil, our how to play Honor of Kings guide is for you. While we wait for the game’s full global release, we’ve outlined all the ways for you to get in on the action early on Android, iOS, and PC.

Take a look at our Honor of Kings release date guide to find out when you can expect to find the game on your region’s app store. We’ve also got an Honor of Kings tier list to help you choose which hero to main, and a guide to Honor of Kings codes. If you think this game looks a tad familiar, check out our handy explainer on the Honor of Kings and League of Legends differences.

Right, let’s get in our lanes and learn how to play Honor of Kings.

How do I play Honor of Kings on Android?

Unless you live in Brazil, downloading and playing Honor of Kings on Android will take a few more steps than our usual download guide. Here’s what you need to do:

Get a VPN that allows you to connect to a server in Brazil. If you’re looking for recommendations, check out our guide to the best VPN for Android

Create a Brazilian Google account

Clear the data from your Google Play Store app

Switch to your new Google account to find and download Honor of Kings on the Brazilian Google Play Store

Once you’ve logged in to the game, you can turn off your VPN and start playing! You won’t need the VPN again to play

How do I play Honor of Kings on iOS?

Finding and playing Honor of Kings on iOS is a lot easier than Android. You simply need to change your App Store region to Brazil and you’re good to go!

How do I play Honor of Kings on PC?

If you’re looking to play Honor of Kings on PC, you’ll need to download an APK. We recommend using MEmu as it’s a trusted APK site. Here are the steps:

Once again, use a VPN to connect to a server in Brazil on your device

Create a Brazilian Google account (or use the one you used for your Android device)

Open MEmu while connected to a Brazilian server and log in to the Google Play Store using your Brazilian account

Search for and install Honor of Kings on your device

Once you’ve logged in to the game, you can turn off your VPN and start playing! You won’t need the VPN again to play

That’s everything you need to know about how to play Honor of Kings outside of China or Brazil. If you’re looking for a MOBA universe that’s already available worldwide, check out our list of the best League of Legends games or our League of Legends Wild Rift tier list. If auto battlers are more your style, we’ve got a TFT tier list and TFT items cheat sheet.