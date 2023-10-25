How to delete wallpaper on iPhone

With our step-by-step guide on how to delete wallpaper on iPhone on iOS 16 and 17, you can replace an old background with something you prefer looking at.

Custom header for how to delete wallpaper on iPhone guide with an iPhone wallpaper showing a large red 'X' across it
If you’re trying to figure out how to delete wallpaper on iPhone, you’re in the right place. There are several reasons why you might want a change of background scenery, so it can be frustrating when you can’t figure out how to shake things up. In this guide, we’ve got everything you need to know to get rid of an old wallpaper on your Apple device.

How do I delete wallpaper on iPhone on iOS 16 and 17?

Since the arrival of iOS 16, some find it more difficult to figure out how to delete wallpaper on iPhone. Still, there are countless reasons why you might want to get rid of your wallpaper, from tricky breakups to removing the crest of your sports team after a humiliating defeat. So, we’ve put together an easy-to-understand guide to switching up your background, and you can check it out below.

Custom image for how to delete wallpaper on iPhone guide showing the first step of opening the lock screen

From your home screen, swipe down on the left side of the Dynamic Island – the bit in the middle of the screen with the selfie camera – to open the lock screen.

Custom image for how to delete wallpaper on iPhone guide showing the second step of opening the customization window

Press down to open the wallpaper collections window.

Custom image for how to delete wallpaper on iPhone guide showing the third step of dragging up the wallpaper you want to delete

Drag the wallpaper you want to delete upwards to reveal the trash can icon.

Custom image for how to delete wallpaper on iPhone guide showing the fourth and final step of deleting the selected wallpaper

Press the trash can icon and confirm you want to delete the wallpaper.

With that, you have deleted the lock screen wallpaper and no longer have to see it every time you lock your phone. If you need to find something new to replace it with, though, keep reading.

How do I create a custom lock screen wallpaper for iPhone?

Now you know how to delete wallpaper on iPhone, you might want to make your lock screen look a bit snazzier. With iOS 16 and 17, you can add widgets to easily open specific apps from the lock screen. To do just that, follow the steps below.

Custom image for how to delete wallpaper on iPhone guide detailing the first step to creating your custom lock screen which is opening the original lock screen

From your home screen, swipe down to the left of the Dynamic Island to show your lock screen.

Custom image for how to delete wallpaper on iPhone guide with the second step to making your custom lock screen which is opening the wallpaper customization window

Hold your finger down on the screen to open the wallpaper collections window.

Custom image for how to delete wallpaper on iPhone guide with the third step to creating a customized lock screen which is selecting a new wallpaper

Either select ‘customize’ to add widgets to your current wallpaper or scroll to the right and hit ‘+’ before selecting a new image or preset to use as your lock screen wallpaper.

Custom image for how to delete wallpaper on iPhone guide with the fourth step to customizing your lock screen which is finding the widgets menu option

After hitting ‘customize’, select ‘lock screen’ followed by ‘widgets’.

Custom image for how to delete wallpaper on iPhone guide with the fifth and final step to creating your custom lock screen which is picking from the list of widgets available

Choose from the list of available widgets until the widgets bar is full. Once you’re done, hit the ‘x’ button in the right corner of the menu to complete making your new lock screen.

There you have it, our guide on how to delete wallpaper on iPhone and how to create a custom lock screen.

