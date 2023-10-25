If you’re trying to figure out how to delete wallpaper on iPhone, you’re in the right place. There are several reasons why you might want a change of background scenery, so it can be frustrating when you can’t figure out how to shake things up. In this guide, we’ve got everything you need to know to get rid of an old wallpaper on your Apple device.

How do I delete wallpaper on iPhone on iOS 16 and 17?

Since the arrival of iOS 16, some find it more difficult to figure out how to delete wallpaper on iPhone. Still, there are countless reasons why you might want to get rid of your wallpaper, from tricky breakups to removing the crest of your sports team after a humiliating defeat. So, we’ve put together an easy-to-understand guide to switching up your background, and you can check it out below.

From your home screen, swipe down on the left side of the Dynamic Island – the bit in the middle of the screen with the selfie camera – to open the lock screen.

Press down to open the wallpaper collections window.

Drag the wallpaper you want to delete upwards to reveal the trash can icon.

Press the trash can icon and confirm you want to delete the wallpaper.

With that, you have deleted the lock screen wallpaper and no longer have to see it every time you lock your phone. If you need to find something new to replace it with, though, keep reading.

How do I create a custom lock screen wallpaper for iPhone?

Now you know how to delete wallpaper on iPhone, you might want to make your lock screen look a bit snazzier. With iOS 16 and 17, you can add widgets to easily open specific apps from the lock screen. To do just that, follow the steps below.

From your home screen, swipe down to the left of the Dynamic Island to show your lock screen.

Hold your finger down on the screen to open the wallpaper collections window.

Either select ‘customize’ to add widgets to your current wallpaper or scroll to the right and hit ‘+’ before selecting a new image or preset to use as your lock screen wallpaper.

After hitting ‘customize’, select ‘lock screen’ followed by ‘widgets’.

Choose from the list of available widgets until the widgets bar is full. Once you’re done, hit the ‘x’ button in the right corner of the menu to complete making your new lock screen.

There you have it, our guide on how to delete wallpaper on iPhone and how to create a custom lock screen. While you’re here, find something new to play on your Apple device with our guide to the best Apple Arcade games. Or, for more iOS tips and tricks, see our guides on how to delete apps on iPhone, how to delete iPhone cookies, and how to screen record on iPhone.