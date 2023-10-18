Jujutsu Chronicles codes October 2023

Jujutsu Chronicles codes

Scroll down to pick up some new Roblox Jujutsu Chronicles codes for free clan and curse spins, then learn how to redeem them as well.

October 18, 2023: We checked for new Jujutsu Chronicles codes for our list

If you’re looking for Jujutsu Chronicles codes then you’ve come to the right place. This Roblox experience is a very fun time, especially if you happen to be a fan of the hit anime Jujutsu Kaisen. In this virtual world, you get to fight, explore, and hunt for all the treasure you could ever need.

Jujutsu Chronicles codes

Active codes:

  • AnotherThanks – 25 clan spins and 25 curse spins (new!)
  • TwoMillion – a secret item (new!)
  • Likes4K – 25 clan spins and 25 curse spins (new!)
  • Pity3 – 25 clan spins and 25 curse spins (new!)
  • Pity2 – 25 clan spins and 25 curse spins
  • Pity – 25 clan spins and 25 curse spins
  • Rebalance – ten clan spins and ten curse spins
  • NewGun2 – clan and curse spins
  • NewGun – clan and curse spins
  • FirstMillion – clan and curse spins
  • BigThanks – 25 clan spins and 25 curse spins
  • InventoryUpdate – five clan spins and five curse spins
  • Testing – ten clan spins and ten curse spins
  • AlphaTester – five clan spins and three curse spins
  • RipGojo – 15 clan spins and 25 curse spins

What are Jujutsu Chronicles codes?

Jujutsu Chronicles codes offer you a variety of in-game freebies such as clan and curse spins. The developer often releases them to coincide with holidays and game milestones.

How do I redeem Jujutsu Chronicles codes?

Here’s everything you need to know about redeeming a Jujutsu Chronicles code.

  • Launch Jujutsu Chronicles
  • Press the codes button at the bottom of the screen
  • Type or paste in one of the codes above
  • Hit enter

With that, you know everything there is to know about Jujutsu Chronicles codes. If you want to see what else the games platform has to offer, make sure you check out our guide to the best Roblox games.

