Jujutsu Chronicles codes October 2023

If you’re looking for Jujutsu Chronicles codes then you’ve come to the right place. This Roblox experience is a very fun time, especially if you happen to be a fan of the hit anime Jujutsu Kaisen. In this virtual world, you get to fight, explore, and hunt for all the treasure you could ever need.

For more content like this, go and peruse our Roblox game codes list, you can discover great articles such as our Anime Adventures codes, Fire Force Online codes, Anime Fighting Simulator X codes, Elemental Dungeons codes, and Pixel Piece codes lists.

Jujutsu Chronicles codes

Active codes:

AnotherThanks – 25 clan spins and 25 curse spins (new!)

– 25 clan spins and 25 curse spins (new!) TwoMillion – a secret item (new!)

– a secret item (new!) Likes4K – 25 clan spins and 25 curse spins (new!)

– 25 clan spins and 25 curse spins (new!) Pity3 – 25 clan spins and 25 curse spins (new!)

– 25 clan spins and 25 curse spins (new!) Pity2 – 25 clan spins and 25 curse spins

– 25 clan spins and 25 curse spins Pity – 25 clan spins and 25 curse spins

– 25 clan spins and 25 curse spins Rebalance – ten clan spins and ten curse spins

– ten clan spins and ten curse spins NewGun2 – clan and curse spins

– clan and curse spins NewGun – clan and curse spins

– clan and curse spins FirstMillion – clan and curse spins

– clan and curse spins BigThanks – 25 clan spins and 25 curse spins

– 25 clan spins and 25 curse spins InventoryUpdate – five clan spins and five curse spins

– five clan spins and five curse spins Testing – ten clan spins and ten curse spins

– ten clan spins and ten curse spins AlphaTester – five clan spins and three curse spins

– five clan spins and three curse spins RipGojo – 15 clan spins and 25 curse spins

What are Jujutsu Chronicles codes?

Jujutsu Chronicles codes offer you a variety of in-game freebies such as clan and curse spins. The developer often releases them to coincide with holidays and game milestones.

How do I redeem Jujutsu Chronicles codes?

Here’s everything you need to know about redeeming a Jujutsu Chronicles code.

Launch Jujutsu Chronicles

Press the codes button at the bottom of the screen

Type or paste in one of the codes above

Hit enter

With that, you know everything there is to know about Jujutsu Chronicles codes. If you want to see what else the games platform has to offer, make sure you check out our guide to the best Roblox games.