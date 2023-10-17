King of Sea codes October 2023

King of Sea codes give you free beli, fruit, stat resets, and much more in this anime-inspired Roblox experience. We recommend you give the game a try if you love One Piece, as it allows you to travel the wide open ocean, walk across islands to find treasure, and even fight a couple of tough enemies along the way.
For more free stuff, you should head over to our Project Mugetsu codes, Shinobi Life 2 codes, and Blox Fruits codes. For something completely different, take a look at our Honkai Star Rail tier list, Honkai Star Rail codes, Genshin Impact tier list, and Genshin Impact codes.
New King of Sea codes
Here are the active King of Sea codes:
- HappyHalloween – fruit and beli (new! you must be level 60+ to use)
- BugFixes – fruit and beli (new!)
- ZouIsland – fruit and beli (you must be level 60+ to use)
- SubToXou – fruit and beli (you must be level 60+ to use)
- Hybrid_Dragon – fruit and beli (you must be level 60+ to use)
- SatoruHasDied – fruit and beli (you must be level 60+ to use)
- DressRosa – fruit and beli
- SEA2! – fruit and beli
- GameIsPlayableNow – fruit and beli
- Ty2MVisits! – fruit and beli
- Wolf – a random fruit and beli
- Giraffe – a devil fruit
- HakiColor – orange haki color
- MiniUpdate – clans spins
- Update6 – rewards
- TyFor1M – rewards
- Dragon – rewards
- Baller – rewards
- SubToObitoTv – rewards
- Update3 – rewards
- HappyEaster2 – rewards
- UPDATE2 – fruit and 3k beli
- Sorry – fruit and 3k beli
- SubToTigreTv – fruit and 5k beli
- Reset2 – stat reset
- Reset – stat reset
- FreeFruit – fruit and 3k beli
Expired codes:
- Sorry1
- ResetUpdate2
- HappyEaster1
- HappyEaster
How do I redeem King of Sea codes?
Here’s everything you need to know about redeeming a King of Sea code.
- Open King of Sea in Roblox
- Click on the Menu button or press the “M” key on your keyboard
- Hit the Codes button
- Type in or copy a code from our list
- Press the Confirm button
Enjoy your rewards!
That’s it for our list of King of Sea codes, why not check out our complete list of Roblox promo codes while you’re here?