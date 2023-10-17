King of Sea codes October 2023

King of Sea codes give you free beli, fruit, stat resets, and much more in this anime-inspired Roblox experience. We recommend you give the game a try if you love One Piece, as it allows you to travel the wide open ocean, walk across islands to find treasure, and even fight a couple of tough enemies along the way.

New King of Sea codes

Here are the active King of Sea codes:

HappyHalloween – fruit and beli (new! you must be level 60+ to use)

– fruit and beli (new! you must be level 60+ to use) BugFixes – fruit and beli (new!)

– fruit and beli (new!) ZouIsland – fruit and beli (you must be level 60+ to use)

– fruit and beli (you must be level 60+ to use) SubToXou – fruit and beli (you must be level 60+ to use)

– fruit and beli (you must be level 60+ to use) Hybrid_Dragon – fruit and beli (you must be level 60+ to use)

– fruit and beli (you must be level 60+ to use) SatoruHasDied – fruit and beli (you must be level 60+ to use)

– fruit and beli (you must be level 60+ to use) DressRosa – fruit and beli

– fruit and beli SEA2! – fruit and beli

– fruit and beli GameIsPlayableNow – fruit and beli

– fruit and beli Ty2MVisits! – fruit and beli

– fruit and beli Wolf – a random fruit and beli

– a random fruit and beli Giraffe – a devil fruit

– a devil fruit HakiColor – orange haki color

– orange haki color MiniUpdate – clans spins

– clans spins Update6 – rewards

– rewards TyFor1M – rewards

– rewards Dragon – rewards

– rewards Baller – rewards

– rewards SubToObitoTv – rewards

– rewards Update3 – rewards

– rewards HappyEaster2 – rewards

– rewards UPDATE2 – fruit and 3k beli

– fruit and 3k beli Sorry – fruit and 3k beli

– fruit and 3k beli SubToTigreTv – fruit and 5k beli

– fruit and 5k beli Reset2 – stat reset

– stat reset Reset – stat reset

– stat reset FreeFruit – fruit and 3k beli

Expired codes:

Sorry1

ResetUpdate2

HappyEaster1

HappyEaster

How do I redeem King of Sea codes?

Here’s everything you need to know about redeeming a King of Sea code.

Open King of Sea in Roblox

Click on the Menu button or press the “M” key on your keyboard

Hit the Codes button

Type in or copy a code from our list

Press the Confirm button

Enjoy your rewards!

That's it for our list of King of Sea codes.