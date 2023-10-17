King of Sea codes October 2023

Pick up some in-game freebies with our full list of new Roblox King of Sea codes. We check them frequently to make sure you don't waste your time looking.

King of Sea codes give you free beli, fruit, stat resets, and much more in this anime-inspired Roblox experience. We recommend you give the game a try if you love One Piece, as it allows you to travel the wide open ocean, walk across islands to find treasure, and even fight a couple of tough enemies along the way.

New King of Sea codes

Here are the active King of Sea codes:

  • HappyHalloween – fruit and beli (new! you must be level 60+ to use)
  • BugFixes – fruit and beli (new!)
  • ZouIsland – fruit and beli (you must be level 60+ to use)
  • SubToXou – fruit and beli (you must be level 60+ to use)
  • Hybrid_Dragon – fruit and beli (you must be level 60+ to use)
  • SatoruHasDied – fruit and beli (you must be level 60+ to use)
  • DressRosa – fruit and beli
  • SEA2! – fruit and beli
  • GameIsPlayableNow – fruit and beli
  • Ty2MVisits! – fruit and beli
  • Wolf – a random fruit and beli
  • Giraffe – a devil fruit
  • HakiColor – orange haki color
  • MiniUpdate – clans spins
  • Update6 – rewards
  • TyFor1M – rewards
  • Dragon – rewards
  • Baller – rewards
  • SubToObitoTv – rewards
  • Update3 – rewards
  • HappyEaster2 – rewards
  • UPDATE2 – fruit and 3k beli
  • Sorry – fruit and 3k beli
  • SubToTigreTv – fruit and 5k beli
  • Reset2 – stat reset
  • Reset – stat reset
  • FreeFruit – fruit and 3k beli

Expired codes:

  • Sorry1
  • ResetUpdate2
  • HappyEaster1
  • HappyEaster

How do I redeem King of Sea codes?

Here’s everything you need to know about redeeming a King of Sea code.

  • Open King of Sea in Roblox
  • Click on the Menu button or press the “M” key on your keyboard
  • Hit the Codes button
  • Type in or copy a code from our list
  • Press the Confirm button

Enjoy your rewards!

