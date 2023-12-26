King of the World Simulator codes December 2023

Our Roblox King of the World Simulator codes help you become a powerful figure in this unique experience with extra strength boosts and other freebies.

King of the World Simulator codes - a shadowy Roblox character lingers over the earth
If you’ve ever dreamed of ruling over the Earth, our King of the World Simulator codes list is here to help you fulfill that wish! In this Roblox experience, you must build your strength to great heights, collect orbs to gain power, and even look after adorable pets to pick up some extra boosts.

Here are all of the new King of the World Simulator codes:

  • Strong – one strength boost (new!)

Expired codes:

  • RELEASE
How do I redeem King of the World Simulator codes?

If you’re having trouble redeeming these King of the World Simulator codes, here are some step-by-step instructions to help you out:

  • Open King of the World Simulator
  • Click the icon that looks like a present on the left-hand side of the screen
  • Press the codes section
  • Type or paste in one of the codes above
  • Hit enter and enjoy the freebies!

What are King of the World Simulator codes?

King of the World Simulator codes are freebies offered by the game’s developer. So far they’ve celebrated the release of the game and also been given out at random, so we can’t say for sure when more will pop up. However, bookmark this page and check back now and again for all the free stuff.

