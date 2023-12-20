Ghost and fire-type Pokémon are cool – if you pardon the phrase. So, we’re here to show you our Lampent evolution guide. Below, we tell you how to get all three of the Candle, Lamp, and Luring Pokémon, respectively, in each Switch game. Starting with a little Litwick, you can then learn how to evolve Lampent and finally get a Chandelure. Note that they do not appear in Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl, or Legends: Arceus.

Before you go out hunting for a Litwick, check what the fire Pokémon weakness and ghost Pokémon weakness are so you can combat them accordingly. You can go for the glass cannon approach if you learn how to evolve Primeape.

Where can I catch a Litwick?

Before you start learning how to evolve a Lampent, you’re going to need to catch a Litwick – that’s its pre-evolution. Here are the locations they spawn in:

Pokémon Sword and Shield – Motostoke Stadium, Motostoke Riverbank, Bridge Field, Dusty Bowl, Giant’s Cap, Hammerlocke Hills, Lake of Outrage, Stony Wilderness, Fields of Honor, Loop Lagoon, Challenge Beach, and Potbottom Desert

– Motostoke Stadium, Motostoke Riverbank, Bridge Field, Dusty Bowl, Giant’s Cap, Hammerlocke Hills, Lake of Outrage, Stony Wilderness, Fields of Honor, Loop Lagoon, Challenge Beach, and Potbottom Desert Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – Oni Mountain, Infernal Pass, Crystal Pool, Kitakami Wilds, Timeless Woods, and two-star Tera-Raid battles in Area Zero

How do I evolve Lampent and Litwick?

If you want to evolve your gen 5 Pokémon into a Lampent, you’re going to have to give it some time and TLC. Litwick evolves into Lampent starting at level 41.

Where can I catch a Lampent?

If you want to skip the first evolution entirely – as getting it to such a high level can be time-consuming – you can head to these areas to find a Lampent.

Pokémon Sword and Shield – Lake of Outrage, Dusty Bowl, Giant’s Cap, Hammerlocke Hills, Stony Wilderness, Giant’s Bed, and the Old Cemetary

– Lake of Outrage, Dusty Bowl, Giant’s Cap, Hammerlocke Hills, Stony Wilderness, Giant’s Bed, and the Old Cemetary Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – Timeless Woods, four-star Tera Raid battles in Area Zero

How do I evolve Lampent?

Thankfully, it’s easy to get a Chandelure as soon as you have a Lampent. Just like with Misdreavus’ evolution and Murkrow’s evolution, you need to give it a dusk stone to evolve Lampent into Chandelure.

Where can I get a dusk stone?

This evolution stone is, thankfully, quite easy to get in the two Switch games that Litwick and its evolutions are in. Here are the locations where you can find a dusk stone.

Pokémon Sword and Shield – Stow-on-Side, Snowslide slope, Digging Duo rewards in Bridge Field, and as a recurring hidden item in Lake of Outrage, Brawlers’ Cave, and Roaring-Sea Caves

– Stow-on-Side, Snowslide slope, Digging Duo rewards in Bridge Field, and as a recurring hidden item in Lake of Outrage, Brawlers’ Cave, and Roaring-Sea Caves Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – Timeless Woods, Montenevera, West Province area One, Porto Marinada auction, and as an overworld item in Alfornada Cavern, Area Zero, and Dalizapa Passage

Where can I catch a Chandelure?

You can actually find a Chandelure wandering the wilds of Galar in the gen 8 Pokémon games, or bump into it in higher-difficulty Tera Raid battles in Area Zero. Below is a list of specific locations you can find it in.

Pokémon Sword and Shield – Lake of Outrage, Dusty Bowl, Giant’s Cap, Hammerlocke Hills, Stony Wilderness, Giant’s Bed, Fields of Honor, Challenge Beach, Loop Lagoon, and Potbottom Desert

– Lake of Outrage, Dusty Bowl, Giant’s Cap, Hammerlocke Hills, Stony Wilderness, Giant’s Bed, Fields of Honor, Challenge Beach, Loop Lagoon, and Potbottom Desert Pokémon Scarlet and Violet – Five- and six-star Tera Raid battles in Area Zero

Are Litwick and its evolutions in Pokémon Go?

The Litwick line is in Pokémon Go. If you want to evolve your Litwick into Lampent, you need 25 Litwick candies. To evolve Lampent into Chandelure in Pokémon Go, you need 100 Litwick candies and a Unova stone.

Unova stones can be a little tricky to get, as there’s no guaranteed way. You can get them as rewards for field research breakthroughs, or in timed research events, but both of these only have a chance at getting a stone – not a guarantee.

That’s all you need to know about evolving your new light-themed Pokémon. If you’re thinking of trying some new teams, check out the best ground Pokémon, spookiest ghost Pokémon, and our favorite dog Pokémon, too.