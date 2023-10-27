Sometimes, you just need to smash your opponent into the ground, and what better way to do that in Pokémon Go than with the best ground Pokémon? These ferocious beasts can lay the smackdown just as efficiently as a fighting type, though don’t expect them to possess the same speed and agility, they trade that for immense strength – for the most part, at least. We went head-to-head with all the ‘mon of this type that we could find, just so that we could tell you what the best ground Pokémon in Pokémon Go are. In all honesty, you can probably guess a good portion of this list, as the ground category certainly has more mediocre ‘mon on the whole, but the most powerful ground types can hold their own.

Anyway, onto our picks for the best ground Pokémon in Pokémon Go.

Garchomp

Fast move – Mud shot

– Mud shot Charged move – Earth power

Not only is Garchomp one of the best dragon Pokémon in Pokémon Go, but it also happens to be a powerhouse when it comes to ground-types with access to some ferocious attacks that are sure to make your opponent want to run in the opposite direction.

Rhyperior

Fast move – Mud slap

– Mud slap Charged move – Earthquake

Make the ground crumble beneath your foe’s feet with Rhyperior, one of the best ‘mon of this type in the history of the franchise. Not only does this beast hit like a freight train, but it also has some tanky health that makes it tough to take down for the majority of Pokémon.

Landorus

Fast move – Mud shot

– Mud shot Charged move – Earth power

Of course, Landorus is on this list. Was there ever any doubt that it would be? This legendary ‘mon is far and away one of the most powerful ground-type Pokémon available, and if you ever get the chance to capture it, we suggest you go for it.

Excadrill

Fast move – Mud slap

– Mud slap Charged move – Earthquake

Excadrill is a tough ‘mon to defeat, especially since it’s a combination of ground and steel-types, which means you’ve got access to some unique move combinations that can cause more than a few problems for your rivals.

Mamoswine

Fast move – Mud slap

– Mud slap Charged move – Bulldoze

Yes, one of the best ice Pokémon just so happens to also be one of the best ground Pokémon in Pokémon Go, and thanks to its hybrid nature, Mamoswine can freeze your opponents, or crush them into the ground – either way, victory is yours.

Golem

Fast move – Mud slap

– Mud slap Charged move – Earthquake

This first generation ‘mon is one of the OGs when it comes to ground-types, and is certainly the best from gen one (at least in our opinion), so it should come as no surprise that it can bulldoze the competition in the augmented reality title.

Golurk

Fast move – Mud slap

– Mud slap Charged move – Earth power

Golurk is interesting in that not only is it a ground-type, but a ghost Pokémon too, which opens it up to some very unique attack combinations that can cause all kinds of problems for those standing on the other side of the battlefield. Admittedly, when it comes to ghost ‘mon, it’s not that great, but as a ground Pokémon, Golurk is quite impressive.

Swampert

Fast move – Mud slap

– Mud slap Charged move – Earth power

Another hybrid is Swampert, but this ‘mon combines ground with water, and it can have some devastating effects – you can wash the opposition away, or pummel them into the ground. Either way, you deal massive damage.

Donphan

Fast move – Mud slap

– Mud slap Charged move – Earth power

One of the few pure ground-types on this list is Donphan, and that’s to its merit as this ‘mon hits hard, has great defense stats, and has access to an arsenal of moves that ensure it can wipe the floor with your rivals.

Groudon

Fast move – Mud slap

– Mud slap Charged move – Earthquake

Yes, this legend is here, and if you know what’s good for you, you’re going to go out of your way to get this beast on your team. We can’t oversell how good Groudon is, and if you’re in the market for a ground-type, you can do no better than this legendary ‘mon.

There you have it, the best ground Pokémon in Pokémon Go.