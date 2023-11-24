Murkrow evolution guide

If you want a solid dark-type you should consider Murkrow’s evolution, Honchkrow. There’s just one small issue with getting this fourth generation ‘mon, which is that Murkrow doesn’t evolve due to leveling up. Instead, you need to get this little bird a certain stone, and while that may sound like a lot of hassle, watching Honchkrow plough through the likes of Alakazam, Gengar, and Espeon makes it all worthwhile.

Plus, not only are Murkrow and Honchkrow dark Pokémon, but they’re also flying-types, so they can cause all kinds of issues for psychic Pokémon, ghost Pokémon, grass Pokémon, and Bug Pokémon. Mind you, if you can exploit the dark Pokémon weakness and flying Pokémon weakness, you can ground these bird Pokémon before they cause too much of an issue.

Anyway, let’s take a look at what you need to know about Murkrow’s evolution.

Where can I catch Murkrow?

Knowing how to evolve Murkrow is all good, but you need to have the gen 2 Pokémon for it all to be worthwhile. Luckily, we can tell you where you can catch one in the Nintendo Switch Pokémon games:

Brilliant Diamond – Murkrow is in Eterna Forest at night, Lost Tower at night, and the Grand Underground (Spacious Cave, Grassland Cave, Riverbank Cave, Still-Water Cavern, and Sunlit Cavern)

Shining Pearl – Murkrow is exclusive to Brilliant Diamond, so you need to trade with another player to get it in Shining Pearl

Legends: Arceus – Murkrow is in the Crimson Mirelands at night (Cloudpool Ridge) and Cobalt Coastlands at night (Crossing Slope, Ginkgo Landing, Aipom Hill, Bathers’ Lagoon, Hideaway Bay, Castaway Shore, Windbreak Stand, Spring Path, Islespy Shor, and Veilstone Cape)

Scarlet and Violet – Murkrow is in the South Province (Area One, Area Two, Area Three, Area Four, and Area Five), East Province (Area One, Area Two, Area Three, and Tagtree Thicket), West Province (Area Two and Area Three), and Tera Raid Battles

How do I evolve Murkrow?

After you catch a Murkrow, you need to track down a dusk stone. Yes, this flying Pokémon doesn’t rely on levels to evolve into Honchkrow. Instead, you need to follow the same steps as Misdreavus’ evolution and Floette’s evolution. If you need help tracking down a dusk stone, you can find them in the following locations:

Sword and Shield – you can find one in Stow-on-Side, or try and look for one at the Lake of Outrage in the wild area. Failing that, the digging duo in Bridge Field may be able to fetch you a dusk stone

Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl – there’s one in the Galactic Warehouse and along Victory Road. Alternatively, if you have a Pokémon with the pickup ability, they may find one for you

Legends: Arceus – Vanessa gives you one in exchange for finding 30 wisps. Or, you can purchase a dusk stone from the trading post in Jubilife Village for 1,200 MP, search in the space-time distortions, and look at the black ore deposits in Alabaster Icelands

Scarlet and Violet – Paldea offers numerous ways to get a dusk stone, including the Porto Marinada auction, Area Zero, West Province (Area One), and Montenevera. Plus, you can get one if you catch 130 Pokémon

After you get the dusk stone, give it to Murkrow, and then, regardless of its level, it’ll evolve into Honchkrow.

If you’d rather catch the gen 4 Pokémon (Honchkrow debuted two generations after Murkrow), you can do so in:

Legends: Arceus – you can find Honchkrow at night in the Crimson Mirelands (Cloudpool Ridge) and Cobalt Coastlands (Bathers’ Lagoon)

Scarlet and Violet – Honchkrow is in the South Province (Area Six), North Province (Area One, Area Two, Area Three, Casseroya Lake, Socarrat Trail, Dalipaza Passage, and Glaseado Mountain), and Terra Raid Battles

How do I evolve Murkrow in Pokémon Go?

To evolve Murkrow in Pokémon Go, you need 100 candies and one Sinnoh stone. That’s right, it’s not as simple as feeding it candies (which is easy since Murkrow pop up frequently). Instead, it’s the Sinnoh stone that might trip you up, but you can get them if you participate in trainer battles and claim them as breakthrough research rewards.

