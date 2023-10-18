Misdreavus evolution guide

Look, we all know that Misdreavus’s evolution is a formidable Pokémon and is sure to make a solid addition to any team, but the question remains: how do you evolve the stage one Pokémon into Mismagius? Well, we’re no strangers to the many regions of Pokémon, so we’re well-versed in special evolutions at this point.

Before we tell you how to evolve Misdreavus, allow us to help you fill out your Pokédex

Anyway, here’s what you need to know about Misdreavus evolution.

How do I evolve Misdreavus?

As a gen 2 Pokémon, Misdreavus has been confusing trainers for years when it comes to its evolution; it seems no matter how strong you make this little ‘mon, it doesn’t ascend to its second and final stage. Well, that’s because, in a similar vein to the likes of Eevee, Pikachu, Clefairy, Vulpix, Growlithe, and Kirlia (male), you need to use a stone to evolve Misdreavus.

More specifically, you need to use a dusk stone. How you get your hands on this stone depends on which game you play. For the switch games, you can get them in the following ways:

Sword and Shield – you can find one in Stow-on-Side, or try your luck at looking for one at the Lake of Outrage in the wild area. Oh, and let’s not forget the digging duo stationed near the wild area nursery in Bridge Field; they can both dig up a dusk stone.

– you can find one in Stow-on-Side, or try your luck at looking for one at the Lake of Outrage in the wild area. Oh, and let’s not forget the digging duo stationed near the wild area nursery in Bridge Field; they can both dig up a dusk stone. Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl – You can find one in the Galactic Warehouse and along Victory Road. Alternatively, if you have a Pokémon with the pickup ability, they may find one for you.

– You can find one in the Galactic Warehouse and along Victory Road. Alternatively, if you have a Pokémon with the pickup ability, they may find one for you. Legends Arceus – You can get one from Vanessa in exchange for finding 30 wisps. Or, you can purchase one from the trading post in Jubilife Village for 1,200 MP, try your luck in the space-time distortions, and look at the black ore deposits in Alabaster Icelands.

– You can get one from Vanessa in exchange for finding 30 wisps. Or, you can purchase one from the trading post in Jubilife Village for 1,200 MP, try your luck in the space-time distortions, and look at the black ore deposits in Alabaster Icelands. Scarlet and Violet – there are numerous ways to get a dusk stone in gen nine, including the Porto Marinada auction, Area Zero, West Province (Area One), and Montenevera. Plus, you can get one if you catch 130 Pokémon.

When you have your dusk stone, give it to Misdreavus, then it will evolve into Mismagius. It’s that simple, and now you have one of the best ghost Pokémon out there.

How do I evolve Misdreavus in Pokémon Go?

While you do need to use candies to evolve Misdreavus in Pokémon Go, that’s not all you need to get Mismagius. Instead, you need to use 100 candies and a Sinnoh stone. If you need help in getting a stone, the best method is to claim research breakthrough rewards and participate in trainer battles.

With that, you know how to evolve Misdreavus.