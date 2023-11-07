Loomian Legacy codes November 2023

Our Roblox Loomian Legacy codes guide is here to catch you some free items and boosts in this Pokémon-like monster-battling experience.

Loomian Legacy codes: A Roblox character with a red beanie and a shirt with a PT logo on it stood next to a small white and blue creature on a path. The camera is at a high angle
Daz Skubich's Avatar

Published:

Roblox

If you’re looking to complete your Loomian collection, our Loomian Legacy codes guide is the place to be. Unlock exclusive pet variants, mounts, boosts, and more in this Pokémon-like Roblox game as you battle your way to the top and uncover the mystery of the strange tablet.

If you live and breathe the blockosphere, we’ve got Roblox game codes for tons of the coolest games on the platform. Check out our Blade Ball codes, Z Piece codes, Fruit Battlegrounds codes, Untitled Boxing Game codes, and Blox Fruits codes next.

Loomian Legacy codes

Active codes:

  • Sw1mWithMe – Vari saddle S and Snorkel Vari variant (new!)

Expired codes:

  • Get10Tokens

What are Loomian Legacy codes?

Loomian Legacy codes are special words that the developer, Llama Train Studio, gives out to grant you free items, Loomians, and boosts in-game. You can usually find them on the studio’s Twitter, but we gather them all here for you in one place because we’re nice like that.

Loomian Legacy codes: A screenshot of the game's purple codes menu with a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I redeem Loomian Legacy codes?

Redeeming these codes takes a little more work than some Roblox games, but it’s worth it once you get there. To grab your freebies, all you have to do is:

  • Open Loomian Legacy in Roblox
  • Start a new game or continue your save
  • If you haven’t already, complete the tutorial by defeating your mom in a battle
  • Tap the purple basket at the top of the screen
  • Click Codes
  • Copy and paste one of the codes into the box and hit Redeem
  • Enjoy your free gifts!

That’s it for our Loomian Legacy codes guide. If you’re after more monster-battling action, head over to our Pokémon games in order guide, or check out some other games like Pokémon. We’ve also got useful guides to fire Pokémon weakness, water Pokémon weakness, grass Pokémon weakness, and more.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once (they’ve even tried a few Roblox games) but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch and making video essays on representation in games. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.