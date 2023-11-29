Marvel Snap bundles November 2023

If you’re trying to complete the collection in Second Dinner’s superhero card game, you’re going to need to pick up a few Marvel Snap bundles. These special content packs include all manner of useful things, but they arrive so often that it’s hard to decide what to pick up, or whether to save your gold for the next bundle. So, in this guide, we’ve got all the upcoming shop offerings, as well as a rough value guide to see whether they’re worth your money.

What are Marvel Snap bundles?

Marvel Snap bundles are special purchasable packs of content you can buy in the store, often including variant cards, avatars, gold, credits, or collector’s tokens. Bundles often feature rare variants, making them especially alluring to those who want to collect as many alternative artworks as possible. We update our list monthly, as new Marvel Snap bundles arrive.

Marvel Snap bundles June 2023

If you’re wondering what Marvel Snap bundles are coming up in the near future, you can check out the schedule below.

Marvel Snap Bundle Dates Cost What’s included? Pocket Tactics’ value rating Artist Showcase: Kai Lun Qu November 28 – December 5 6500 gold Doctor Strange Kai Lun Qu variant card and avatar, Human Torch Kai Lun Qu variant and avatar, 310 boosters for each, 1k collector’s tokens, 9k credits, and one infinity conquest ticket 8/10 Half a World Away November 7 – December 5 $9.99 Black Widow Peach Momoko variant and avatar, 310 Black Widow boosters, 750 credits, 800 gold 7/10 Ticket Bundle November 30 – December 3 $19.99 Infinity conquest ticket, 1.6k credits, 600 gold 3/10 Ronan the Kawaii UwU December 1-5 $14.99 Ronan the Accuser Chibi variant and avatar, 155 Ronan the Accuser boosters, infinity conquest ticket, 1k gold, 600 credits 5/10 Booster Pack December 2-3 300 gold 250 credits and 65 boosters for five random cards 2/10 Mystery Bundle December 3-5 2000 gold Premium mystery variant, 1k collector’s tokens, 500 credits 3/10

Are Marvel Snap bundles worth it?

It’s tricky to say whether Marvel Snap bundles are worth the admission price in an objective way, as individual players have different goals and budgets. What is clear is that Marvel Snap bundles are usually better value for money than buying packs of gold. The Mystique Peach Momoko bundle is the best example, costing the same as a 1,450 gold pack but with 50 extra gold, the variant, an avatar, and 1,500 credits. So, if you’re going to spend on in-game microtransactions, you can get more bang for your buck with bundles.

