Monkey Tycoon codes October 2023

It’s time to go ape with our Monkey Tycoon codes list, as this group of freebies provides you with so many goodies it might just send you bananas. In this Roblox experience, you get to monkey around with a group of primates that just want to vibe in their giant tower. You’re in for a world of fun here, that should be a gibbon. Now get out there and grivet it your best shot.

Monkey Tycoon codes

Active codes:

/codelist – two sacrifices

– two sacrifices Orangutan – free rewards

– free rewards Primate – free rewards

– free rewards Arboreal – free rewards

– free rewards Baboon – free rewards

– free rewards Gorilla – free rewards

– free rewards Simian – free rewards

– free rewards bugfixing – five sacrifices

– five sacrifices Thanks – one million monkeys

– one million monkeys Nevergonnagiveyouup – one million monkeys

– one million monkeys Nevergonnaletyoudown – one million monkeys

– one million monkeys Nevergonnarunaroundanddesertyou – one million monkeys

– one million monkeys Nevergonnamakeyoucry – one million monkeys

– one million monkeys Nevergonnasaygoodbye – one million monkeys

– one million monkeys Nevergonnatellalieandhurtyou – one million monkeys

– one million monkeys Ape – one million monkeys

– one million monkeys Bakery – one million monkeys

– one million monkeys Tarantula – one million monkeys

– one million monkeys monkey backwards – 350k monkeys

– 350k monkeys RADIATION – over 177k monkeys

– over 177k monkeys LotsOfMonkeys – a bunch of monkeys

Expired codes:

BIGBOI

What are Monkey Tycoon codes?

Monkey Tycoon codes provide you with an assortment of goodies courtesy of the developer, Team Blue Monkey, who tends to add new ones for each milestone hit. So if you want to stay up to date with the latest freebies, you’d best bookmark this guide.

How do I redeem Monkey Tycoon codes?

To redeem Monkey Tycoon codes, you must:

Fire up Roblox

Launch Monkey Tycoon

Tap the Twitter button

Enter your code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

There you have it, all of the current Monkey Tycoon codes. For some less blocky action, you can climb through our picks for the best monkey games on Switch and mobile.