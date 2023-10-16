Monkey Tycoon codes October 2023

With our Roblox Monkey Tycoon codes list, you don’t have to worry about running short on monkeys, so you can all go bananas together.

Monkey Tycoon codes - a group of monkeys in a tower
October 16, 2023:  We checked for new Monkey Tycoon codes!

It’s time to go ape with our Monkey Tycoon codes list, as this group of freebies provides you with so many goodies it might just send you bananas. In this Roblox experience, you get to monkey around with a group of primates that just want to vibe in their giant tower. You’re in for a world of fun here, that should be a gibbon. Now get out there and grivet it your best shot.

Monkey Tycoon codes

Active codes:

  • /codelist – two sacrifices
  • Orangutan – free rewards
  • Primate – free rewards
  • Arboreal – free rewards
  • Baboon – free rewards
  • Gorilla – free rewards
  • Simian – free rewards
  • bugfixing – five sacrifices
  • Thanks – one million monkeys
  • Nevergonnagiveyouup – one million monkeys
  • Nevergonnaletyoudown – one million monkeys
  • Nevergonnarunaroundanddesertyou – one million monkeys
  • Nevergonnamakeyoucry – one million monkeys
  • Nevergonnasaygoodbye – one million monkeys
  • Nevergonnatellalieandhurtyou – one million monkeys
  • Ape – one million monkeys
  • Bakery – one million monkeys
  • Tarantula – one million monkeys
  • monkey backwards – 350k monkeys
  • RADIATION – over 177k monkeys
  • LotsOfMonkeys – a bunch of monkeys

Expired codes:

  • BIGBOI

Monkey Tycoon codes - a giant tower in the middle of field surrounded by palm trees

What are Monkey Tycoon codes?

Monkey Tycoon codes provide you with an assortment of goodies courtesy of the developer, Team Blue Monkey, who tends to add new ones for each milestone hit. So if you want to stay up to date with the latest freebies, you’d best bookmark this guide.

How do I redeem Monkey Tycoon codes?

To redeem Monkey Tycoon codes, you must:

  • Fire up Roblox
  • Launch Monkey Tycoon
  • Tap the Twitter button
  • Enter your code
  • Hit redeem
  • Enjoy your freebie!

There you have it, all of the current Monkey Tycoon codes. For some less blocky action, you can climb through our picks for the best monkey games on Switch and mobile.

