It’s time to get into the spirit of the holidays in Scopely’s mobile board game adaptation with the Monopoly Go Gifts All Around event. There’s plenty up for grabs, including sticker packs, in-game cash, dice rolls, and boosts, leaving you with plenty of resources to spend spreading festive cheer by building more hotels while demolishing your opponents. It truly is the most wonderful time of the year.
What is the Monopoly Go Gifts All Around event?
The Monopoly Go Gifts All Around event lets you pick up some in-game resources by playing as you normally would. You earn points each time you land on Go, Free Parking, Go to Jail, and Jail/Just Visiting tiles, and the more points you get, the more prizes you pick up. If you have plenty of dice, you can earn points even quicker using a multiplier. Considering there are over 14,000 dice up for grabs, it’s worth spending what you have to make it all back and more.
All the Monopoly Go Gifts All Around rewards
For a list of all the Monopoly Go Gifts All Around rewards and milestones, see the table below. There are 49 levels to complete, with a big prize up for grabs if you can make it all the way to the end.
|Monopoly Go Gifts All Around task level
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|Five
|15 free dice
|Two
|Five
|Seven Peg-E chips
|Three
|Ten
|Money
|Four
|Ten
|Green sticker pack
|Five
|65
|100 free dice
|Six
|15
|Ten Peg-E chips
|Seven
|20
|Money
|Eight
|20
|Green sticker pack
|Nine
|25
|Money
|Ten
|180
|225 free dice
|11
|25
|15 Peg-E chips
|12
|30
|Ten-mins of Cash Grab
|13
|35
|Green sticker pack
|14
|40
|20 Peg-E chips
|15
|350
|400 free dice
|16
|45
|Money
|17
|60
|Yellow sticker pack
|18
|100
|Money
|19
|70
|35 Peg-E chips
|20
|700
|725 free dice
|21
|80
|Money
|22
|100
|Pink sticker pack
|23
|110
|55 Peg-E chips
|24
|120
|Money
|25
|1.3k
|1.2k dice
|26
|130
|15-mins of High Roller
|27
|140
|Money
|28
|150
|85 Peg-E chips
|29
|160
|Pink sticker pack
|30
|1k
|Money
|31
|175
|160 free dice
|32
|250
|Money
|33
|300
|Blue sticker pack
|34
|280
|105 Peg-E chips
|35
|2k
|1.7k dice
|36
|400
|15-mins of Cash Grab
|37
|600
|Blue sticker pack
|38
|700
|500 free dice
|39
|800
|135 Peg-E chips
|40
|3k
|2.5k dice
|41
|900
|Purple sticker pack
|42
|1k
|25-mins of Rent Frenzy
|43
|1.1k
|170 Peg-E chips
|44
|1.2k
|900 dice
|45
|2.5k
|Money
|46
|1.2k
|210 Peg-E chips
|47
|1.4k
|Purple sticker pack
|48
|1.5k
|Money
|49
|6k
|6.5k dice and purple sticker pack
When does the Monopoly Go Gifts All Around event end?
The Monopoly Go Gifts All Around event ends on December 27. So, if you want to grab some in-game freebies, there’s no time to waste. Still, don’t be disheartened if you miss out, as Monopoly Go events are fairly frequent, and you’ll get another chance to earn some stickers and free dice before long.
