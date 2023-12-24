It’s time to get into the spirit of the holidays in Scopely’s mobile board game adaptation with the Monopoly Go Gifts All Around event. There’s plenty up for grabs, including sticker packs, in-game cash, dice rolls, and boosts, leaving you with plenty of resources to spend spreading festive cheer by building more hotels while demolishing your opponents. It truly is the most wonderful time of the year.

What is the Monopoly Go Gifts All Around event?

The Monopoly Go Gifts All Around event lets you pick up some in-game resources by playing as you normally would. You earn points each time you land on Go, Free Parking, Go to Jail, and Jail/Just Visiting tiles, and the more points you get, the more prizes you pick up. If you have plenty of dice, you can earn points even quicker using a multiplier. Considering there are over 14,000 dice up for grabs, it’s worth spending what you have to make it all back and more.

All the Monopoly Go Gifts All Around rewards

For a list of all the Monopoly Go Gifts All Around rewards and milestones, see the table below. There are 49 levels to complete, with a big prize up for grabs if you can make it all the way to the end.

Monopoly Go Gifts All Around task level Points needed Reward One Five 15 free dice Two Five Seven Peg-E chips Three Ten Money Four Ten Green sticker pack Five 65 100 free dice Six 15 Ten Peg-E chips Seven 20 Money Eight 20 Green sticker pack Nine 25 Money Ten 180 225 free dice 11 25 15 Peg-E chips 12 30 Ten-mins of Cash Grab 13 35 Green sticker pack 14 40 20 Peg-E chips 15 350 400 free dice 16 45 Money 17 60 Yellow sticker pack 18 100 Money 19 70 35 Peg-E chips 20 700 725 free dice 21 80 Money 22 100 Pink sticker pack 23 110 55 Peg-E chips 24 120 Money 25 1.3k 1.2k dice 26 130 15-mins of High Roller 27 140 Money 28 150 85 Peg-E chips 29 160 Pink sticker pack 30 1k Money 31 175 160 free dice 32 250 Money 33 300 Blue sticker pack 34 280 105 Peg-E chips 35 2k 1.7k dice 36 400 15-mins of Cash Grab 37 600 Blue sticker pack 38 700 500 free dice 39 800 135 Peg-E chips 40 3k 2.5k dice 41 900 Purple sticker pack 42 1k 25-mins of Rent Frenzy 43 1.1k 170 Peg-E chips 44 1.2k 900 dice 45 2.5k Money 46 1.2k 210 Peg-E chips 47 1.4k Purple sticker pack 48 1.5k Money 49 6k 6.5k dice and purple sticker pack

When does the Monopoly Go Gifts All Around event end?

The Monopoly Go Gifts All Around event ends on December 27. So, if you want to grab some in-game freebies, there’s no time to waste. Still, don’t be disheartened if you miss out, as Monopoly Go events are fairly frequent, and you’ll get another chance to earn some stickers and free dice before long.

There you have it, our guide to the Monopoly Go Gifts All Around event.