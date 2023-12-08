Pet Simulator 99 visits break 100 million within a week of launch

Considering BIG Games Pets’ latest Roblox title has only been around for seven days, it’s pretty impressive to see the news that Pet Simulator 99 visits are already over 100 million. We were expecting it to be a hit, with Pet Simulator X recording over eight billion visits, but even still, these are some pretty impressive first-week numbers.

Adding to the success of Pet Simulator 99 is a stellar rating of 98.13% on Roblox stats site RoMonitor, proving just how savvy a decision it was from BIG Games Pets to come out with another sequel. This latest game is the fourth in the series, following Pet Simulator, Pet Simulator 2, and Pet Simulator X, with the success of the previous installment helping to launch a series of Pet Simulator merch and toys.

While we’re not sure if we can expect any Pet Simulator 99 plush toys just yet, if they do arrive, we expect them to retail with some Pet Simulator 99 codes. Judging by the success of this first week, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see BIG Games Pets capitalize on the success of its latest game in the same manner as it did with Pet Simulator X and as Blox Fruits has copied with its own line of toys including redeemable codes.

The next big milestone for Pet Simulator 99 is one billion visits, which we can see happening before too long. Going on the current numbers, it could be as soon as two months before we see the game breach the billion mark. That’d be pretty impressive, and if it can achieve the milestone in 70 days, it’d be the second-fastest Roblox game to ever achieve the fabled billion, with Blade Ball breaking ten digits in 62 days this year. We’ll be keeping an eye on RoMonitor to see how things go.

With that, you’re up to date on the news that Pet Simulator 99 visits are over 100 million. If you’re playing yourself, be sure to get ahead of the rest with our Pet Simulator 99 values list. Or, if you’re a fan of other Roblox games, check out our Roblox game codes guide, including links for Tower Defense X codes, Animentals codes, Anime Adventures codes, Sakura Stand codes, Haze Piece codes, and more.