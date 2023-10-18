Pirates Destiny codes October 2023

October 18, 2023: We checked for new Pirates Destiny codes our list
One Piece isn’t new to the world of Roblox, and if you’re after some Pirates Destiny codes, the chances are you aren’t either. In this virtual world, you need to sail the seven seas, explore islands, search for treasure, and do all you can to become the most fearsome pirate to sail across the Grand Line.
If you’re a fan of Luffy and the Straw Hats, you’re in luck, as Pirates Destiny is just one of many Roblox One Piece games out there. It’s also not the only one to offer up freebies, just check out our Pixel Piece codes, Haze Piece codes, and A One Piece Game codes guides to see what else you can get. Or, for a range of goodies, check out our Roblox game codes article, where you can find lists for Elemental Dungeons codes, Blade Ball codes, Pull a Sword codes, Ro Fruits 2 codes, and more.
Pirates Destiny codes
Active codes:
- SORRYLAG – stat reset
- SHUTDOWNSTATS – stat reset
- SHUTDOWNFRAGS – five rare fragments
- SHUTDOWNLEGFRAGS – three legendary fragments
- SORRY2FRAGS – five rare fragments
- SORRYFRAGS – three leg fragments
- SORRYRESET – stat reset
- SHUTDOWNDESTINYRESET – stat reset
- SHUTDOWNDESTINYXP – double XP for one hour
- SORRYXP – double XP for 15 minutes
- RELEASEXP – double XP boost for 30 minutes
- RELEASE – stat reset
What are Pirates Destiny codes?
Thanks to the developer, The Great Pirates Group, you can get all the stat resets and boosts you need to make your adventure a little bit easier through Pirates Destiny codes. New ones tend to arise to celebrate events and milestones, so it’s a good idea to bookmark this guide to be in the know when fresh freebies are available.
How do I redeem Pirates Destiny codes?
To redeem Pirates Destiny codes, you need to:
- Load Roblox
- Dive into Pirates Destiny
- Tap the menu button
- Go to settings
- Enter your code
- Hit redeem
- Enjoy your freebie!
With that, you know all of the current Pirates Destiny codes. For some less blocky fun with Luffy, check out our picks for the best One Piece games on Nintendo Switch and mobile.