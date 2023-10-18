Pirates Destiny codes October 2023

Roblox Pirates Destiny codes are vital if you want to become the King of the Pirates in this One Piece-inspired universe - now go and grab some booty.

Pirates Destiny codes key art with a in-game avatar in the center
Kayleigh Partleton's Avatar

Published:

Roblox

October 18, 2023: We checked for new Pirates Destiny codes our list

One Piece isn’t new to the world of Roblox, and if you’re after some Pirates Destiny codes, the chances are you aren’t either. In this virtual world, you need to sail the seven seas, explore islands, search for treasure, and do all you can to become the most fearsome pirate to sail across the Grand Line.

If you’re a fan of Luffy and the Straw Hats, you’re in luck, as Pirates Destiny is just one of many Roblox One Piece games out there. It’s also not the only one to offer up freebies, just check out our Pixel Piece codes, Haze Piece codes, and A One Piece Game codes guides to see what else you can get. Or, for a range of goodies, check out our Roblox game codes article, where you can find lists for Elemental Dungeons codes, Blade Ball codes, Pull a Sword codes, Ro Fruits 2 codes, and more.

Pirates Destiny codes

Active codes:

  • SORRYLAG – stat reset
  • SHUTDOWNSTATS – stat reset
  • SHUTDOWNFRAGS – five rare fragments
  • SHUTDOWNLEGFRAGS – three legendary fragments
  • SORRY2FRAGS – five rare fragments
  • SORRYFRAGS – three leg fragments
  • SORRYRESET – stat reset
  • SHUTDOWNDESTINYRESET – stat reset
  • SHUTDOWNDESTINYXP – double XP for one hour
  • SORRYXP – double XP for 15 minutes
  • RELEASEXP – double XP boost for 30 minutes
  • RELEASE – stat reset

Pirates Destiny codes redemption screen

What are Pirates Destiny codes?

Thanks to the developer, The Great Pirates Group, you can get all the stat resets and boosts you need to make your adventure a little bit easier through Pirates Destiny codes. New ones tend to arise to celebrate events and milestones, so it’s a good idea to bookmark this guide to be in the know when fresh freebies are available.

How do I redeem Pirates Destiny codes?

To redeem Pirates Destiny codes, you need to:

  • Load Roblox
  • Dive into Pirates Destiny
  • Tap the menu button
  • Go to settings
  • Enter your code
  • Hit redeem
  • Enjoy your freebie!

With that, you know all of the current Pirates Destiny codes. For some less blocky fun with Luffy, check out our picks for the best One Piece games on Nintendo Switch and mobile.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Dark Souls, Disney Mirrorverse, or Mortal Kombat, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox codes or testing out the latest gaming phone. For more of her words, head to The Loadout and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from Pocket Tactics Hey! Pocket Tactics is the world's number one mobile games site. Follow us for Roblox, Genshin, Pokémon, and more on TwitterFacebook, and Google News.