Pirates Destiny codes October 2023

One Piece isn’t new to the world of Roblox, and if you’re after some Pirates Destiny codes, the chances are you aren’t either. In this virtual world, you need to sail the seven seas, explore islands, search for treasure, and do all you can to become the most fearsome pirate to sail across the Grand Line.

If you’re a fan of Luffy and the Straw Hats, you’re in luck, as Pirates Destiny is just one of many Roblox One Piece games out there. It’s also not the only one to offer up freebies, just check out our Pixel Piece codes, Haze Piece codes, and A One Piece Game codes guides to see what else you can get. Or, for a range of goodies, check out our Roblox game codes article, where you can find lists for Elemental Dungeons codes, Blade Ball codes, Pull a Sword codes, Ro Fruits 2 codes, and more.

Pirates Destiny codes

Active codes:

SORRYLAG – stat reset

– stat reset SHUTDOWNSTATS – stat reset

– stat reset SHUTDOWNFRAGS – five rare fragments

– five rare fragments SHUTDOWNLEGFRAGS – three legendary fragments

– three legendary fragments SORRY2FRAGS – five rare fragments

– five rare fragments SORRYFRAGS – three leg fragments

– three leg fragments SORRYRESET – stat reset

– stat reset SHUTDOWNDESTINYRESET – stat reset

– stat reset SHUTDOWNDESTINYXP – double XP for one hour

– double XP for one hour SORRYXP – double XP for 15 minutes

– double XP for 15 minutes RELEASEXP – double XP boost for 30 minutes

– double XP boost for 30 minutes RELEASE – stat reset

What are Pirates Destiny codes?

Thanks to the developer, The Great Pirates Group, you can get all the stat resets and boosts you need to make your adventure a little bit easier through Pirates Destiny codes. New ones tend to arise to celebrate events and milestones, so it’s a good idea to bookmark this guide to be in the know when fresh freebies are available.

How do I redeem Pirates Destiny codes?

To redeem Pirates Destiny codes, you need to:

Load Roblox

Dive into Pirates Destiny

Tap the menu button

Go to settings

Enter your code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

With that, you know all of the current Pirates Destiny codes. For some less blocky fun with Luffy, check out our picks for the best One Piece games on Nintendo Switch and mobile.