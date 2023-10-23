The best plane games 2023

If you’re looking to take flight, our list of the best plane games on Switch and mobile is here to point you down the runway. From realistic flying simulators to tycoon titles where you’re left to run an airport, these flying games are sure to bring a smile to any aviation enthusiast’s face. All you need to do is jump into the cockpit.

If you’d rather keep your feet on the floor, check out our picks for the best racing games, football games, golf games, basketball games, volleyball games, and baseball games. Or, if you want to take a flight to a world of fantasy, have a look at our lists of the best Star Wars games and Marvel games on Switch and mobile

So, let’s hit the throttle and get into our list of the best plane games.

Galaga Wars

Though these days we’ve got all manner of realistic flight sims, back in 1981 Galaga (along with its sibling, Xevious) was one of the OGs. While you’re technically in a spacecraft rather than a plane, it’s still giving you that vintage flight experience. Galaga Wars gives this classic game a modern coat of paint.

At its heart, it’s the same experience from all those years ago (and you wouldn’t want too much to be changed), but with plenty of extra vessels to unlock (many based on other Namco properties, including a Pac-Man shuttle!) and a greater sense of progression, with additional levels to pass through. If you like flying around in games, and you like retro arcade goodness, take Galaga Wars for a spin.

Red Wings: Aces of the Sky – Switch

Red Wings: Aces of the Sky is a dogfighting delight, putting you in the cockpit of a WWII-style fighter plane. With countless classic planes to fly, an engaging storyline featuring the legendary Red Baron, and a nice variety of locations to light up with gunfire, you can’t ask for much more from a dogfighting simulator.

Better still, with online modes and split-screen for fun with friends, there’s no shortage of air miles in this cell-shaded title. Just be sure to look at for enemy fire in every direction!

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Switch

Ok, so it might come as a surprise, but with the addition of the ultrahand ability, Tears of the Kingdom is essentially a plane game. I mean, you can create your own planes (not a jumbo jet, but imagine a Zonai recreation of that), and fly across Hyrule with ease. Who needs first class when you’ve got a Zonai glider and a few rockets, anyway?

Outside of gliding and soaring, there’s plenty to do in TotK, and we’re on hand to help with our guides to Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gleeoks, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom koroks, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom shrines, and Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom depths. For some lovely in-flight reading, check out our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom review.

Airline Commander: Flight Game – mobile

There’s no shortage of copycat versions of Microsoft’s iconic Flight Simulator for mobile, but Airline Commander: Flight Game might be the best one on Switch. Admittedly, there aren’t a bunch, but we have to pick one and it’s this.

Combining impressive in-flight graphics with a deep simulator engine, you can pick out your fleet of fliers, set up your routes, and get busy with transporting the good people of planet earth from destination to destination. The quality might not be as high as the true Flight Simulator experience, but until that arrives on mobile, you’re going to have to take flight any way you can.

Infinite Flight – mobile

The closest thing you can get to a proper flight sim on the go, Infinite Flight has been on an upward trajectory ever since its release. While at the start, some of the plane models were a bit ropey, nowadays this flying game is competing with the best and offers an excellently realistic experience for those who are after that.

There’s no shortage of ways to fly here, either. With multiple camera options, you can watch your steel bird cruise through the skies, or get in the cockpit and take the controls by the hand. Providing you don’t fly over the Bermuda Triangle, you’re in for a good time.

Pilotwings 64 – Switch (NSO)

When it comes to plane games, Pilotwings 64 is a classic. Now available as part of the library of Nintendo Switch Online Nintendo 64 games, Pilotwings might be a simple concept of just taking off and landing, but there’s something in the mechanics of this one that stops you from putting it down.

Sure, it might seem a bit light on characters and available aircraft compared to modern plane games, but it’s worth trying out this iconic flying simulator to see why it’s such a popular title with Nintendo 64 enthusiasts. It’s certainly one for the nostalgia gamers, anyway.

Jumbo Airport Story – Switch

Kairosoft seems to have a game for everything, from Game Dev Story to the Ramen Sensei, so it only makes sense that we include the developer’s version of the airport sim in our list of the best plane games.

Don’t let the basic graphics fool you, Kairosoft’s tycoon title is surprisingly deep, with plenty of options to customize your own version of LAX or Heathrow. You might not be taking off yourself in this game, but you’re certain to feel on top of the world when you become the richest airport around.

Wings of Heroes – mobile

Another game from RORTOS, the creators of Airline Commander: Flight Game, Wings of Heroes swaps out domestic travel for dangerous dogfights in the skies over warring nations. There are other games with dogfights on this list, but not quite as many that feel like a true simulation of the skies of 1944.

With some of the most famous planes from all the WWII documentaries your grandad made you sit through, this title is like a high-definition history lesson with gun turrets. Better still, you can upgrade your preferred planes, making it easier to declare yourself as a legend of the skies.

Sky Gamblers – Switch and mobile

Some of the best portable flying games out there, the Sky Gamblers series offers lots of thrills in an easy-to-manage package. With lively dogfights, great graphics, and lots of replay value, I’ve always found it odd that this series doesn’t get more love.

While the genre may not be mainstream, it’s pretty darn tough to make a good dogfighting game, but Sky Gamblers does it excellently. This pick isn’t exactly as calming as some of the other options on this list, but if you’re looking for high-octane and high-speed action, it’s a great call.

Merge Plane – mobile

If you’d rather have an idle plane game, Merge Plane can kill hours of your time, endlessly tapping at the screen to keep your aircraft earning for you. The content isn’t as demanding as the other plane games on this list, but there is something about the unique mechanic of crossing over types of planes to create new ones that keep the fingers tapping.

Like most idle games, this one’s all about gathering resources, so you spend much of your time making new planes and putting them into action to keep the funds rolling in. Just make sure to keep your planes flying to add even more to your imaginary hangar.

Bomber Crew – Switch and mobile

Bomber Crew is a management sim set during WWII. You need to manage your crew before a mission, including their clothing and different roles, before setting off on a dangerous mission to take down the enemy. It’s a tough job, but someone’s got to do it.

Anything can happen mid-flight, from fuel leaks to engine failures, and your crew can even take too much damage. If you’re looking for something on our list of plane games that keeps the brain occupied with all manner of menus and options, this might be the flight sim for you.

The Fly Plane: Flight Simulator – Switch

If you’re looking for something altogether more psychedelic than the average aircraft sim, The Fly Plane: Flight Simulator is the one for you. This title strips out the landscape of the real world and replaces it with pink, purple, and orange structures that pierce the sky.

The Fly Plane experience is one of the most unique offerings from the genre on Switch, providing you with a new way to test your abilities behind the yoke. Maybe just don’t try this one late at night, as we’re not sure what sort of peculiar dream is may lead to.

Jump Into the Plane – Switch

Ok, so this one is a bit wacky but deserves a place on our list of the best plane games for its concept alone. If you can’t guess from the title – and I’m judging you a little if that is the case – Jump Into The Plane is a game where you take a car up a ramp and try and land it inside of a moving aircraft.

Sounds off the wall, right? It is, but for less than twenty dollars, there’s a surprising amount of fun in trying to find the angle to slide your Ferrari into the back of a military cargo plane.

There you have it, our picks for the best plane games on Switch and mobile. If you’d rather float through the galaxy than the blue skies above us, check out our picks for the best space games on Switch and mobile.