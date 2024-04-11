We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

New Poppy Playtime DogDay animatronic gives Freddy a run for his money

This Poppy Playtime DogDay animatronic makes his horrifying fate seem even more real, but at least the video detailing its creation is cool.

A Poppy Playtime DogDay animatronic in front of his Smiling Critters version in front of a pink background
Kayleigh Partleton's Avatar

Published:

Poppy Playtime 

I love all things horror, especially a little game known as Poppy Playtime, so you can imagine how cool I think the Poppy Playtime DogDay animatronic made by Wicked Things is. Ever since the release of Chapter 3: Deep Sleep in January, PP fans have had quite the fascination with the leader of the Smiling Critters (it’s me. I’m fans), and now you can officially compare him to the likes of Freddy Fazbear.

If you’re not familiar with Wicked Makers, it’s a DIY channel across various forms of social media, though you need to head to YouTube to watch the full videos. It’s run by Jaimie and Jay, and it’s fair to say that their channel is a dream for horror game fans of all ages. Even Mob Entertainment shared the terrifyingly accurate animatronic on its X account. They also created Poppy Playtime’s CatNap not too long ago and even have a video in which they make a real-life Poppy Playtime Huggy Wuggy. While he looks soft and fluffy, I’ll still pass on hugging him, thanks.

So the pair have form, and one look at their previous videos shows exactly what they can do, meaning it comes as little surprise that Poppy Playtime DogDay’s animatronic is a faithful reconstruction of the harrowing scene in which we meet him in the game. Just like in the Play House, DogDay is missing the lower half of his body, hanging in the air with chains attached to his wrists. You can even see some of the mini Poppy Playtime Smiling Critters attached to him.

He even speaks, once again telling you that “you need to get out of this place,” before the mini Smiling Critters do their thing and take over his body. It doesn’t matter how many times I watch this video, I’m in awe at the result.

YouTube Thumbnail

Should you be ready to dive down the rabbit hole that is Poppy Playtime lore, we have numerous guides for you to read, including ones for some of the most important Poppy Playtime characters, like Poppy Playtime’s Poppy, Poppy Playtime’s Prototype, and Poppy Playtime’s Kissy Missy.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, Dark Souls, Disney Mirrorverse, Dead by Daylight, or Mortal Kombat, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox codes or testing out the latest gaming phone. For more of her words, head to The Loadout and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.