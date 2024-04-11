I love all things horror, especially a little game known as Poppy Playtime, so you can imagine how cool I think the Poppy Playtime DogDay animatronic made by Wicked Things is. Ever since the release of Chapter 3: Deep Sleep in January, PP fans have had quite the fascination with the leader of the Smiling Critters (it’s me. I’m fans), and now you can officially compare him to the likes of Freddy Fazbear.

If you’re not familiar with Wicked Makers, it’s a DIY channel across various forms of social media, though you need to head to YouTube to watch the full videos. It’s run by Jaimie and Jay, and it’s fair to say that their channel is a dream for horror game fans of all ages. Even Mob Entertainment shared the terrifyingly accurate animatronic on its X account. They also created Poppy Playtime’s CatNap not too long ago and even have a video in which they make a real-life Poppy Playtime Huggy Wuggy. While he looks soft and fluffy, I’ll still pass on hugging him, thanks.

So the pair have form, and one look at their previous videos shows exactly what they can do, meaning it comes as little surprise that Poppy Playtime DogDay’s animatronic is a faithful reconstruction of the harrowing scene in which we meet him in the game. Just like in the Play House, DogDay is missing the lower half of his body, hanging in the air with chains attached to his wrists. You can even see some of the mini Poppy Playtime Smiling Critters attached to him.

He even speaks, once again telling you that “you need to get out of this place,” before the mini Smiling Critters do their thing and take over his body. It doesn’t matter how many times I watch this video, I’m in awe at the result.

Should you be ready to dive down the rabbit hole that is Poppy Playtime lore, we have numerous guides for you to read, including ones for some of the most important Poppy Playtime characters, like Poppy Playtime’s Poppy, Poppy Playtime’s Prototype, and Poppy Playtime’s Kissy Missy.