There are many toys lurking around at the Playtime Co factory. One of the more perplexing happens to be Poppy Playtime’s Kissy Missy. The reason for our confusion surrounding the character is that she appears to help you, but the other toys are hellbent on killing you. So in this guide, we dive into who Kissy Missy is, her personality, how she might play an important role in later chapters, and what the relationship between Kissy Missy and Huggy Wuggy is.

Anyway, here’s what you need to know about Poppy Playtime’s Kissy Missy.

Who is Poppy Playtime’s Kissy Missy?

Kissy Missy is one of the toys from Playtime Co, and she’s the other half of Huggy Wuggy (the names probably give that away). It’s in 1985 that she first hits the market, just one year after Huggy Wuggy. Besides being a Playtime Co mascot, we don’t know too much about her.

Kissy Missy and Huggy Wuggy

As we mention, Kissy Missy and Huggy Wuggy are a pair. We’re yet to see them interact, but given Playtime Co. creates Kissy Missy to be Huggy Wuggy’s other half, it’s safe to assume that there’s a relationship between the two toys. Though one certainly seems more terrifying than the other.

What is Poppy Playtime Kissy Missy’s role in the story?

In Poppy Playtime Chapter 2, she does briefly show up to pull a lever and let you proceed down a hallway. She disappears by the time the gate rises enough for you to get through. From this act, it appears as though she’s an ally. But make no mistake, Playtime Co experimented on her too, so she’s organic and can think for herself.

Since Kissy Missy leaves us to it and disappears, we think it’s safe to assume that she’s due a reappearance in a later chapter. While we have no idea about what this might entail, we certainly hope she remains a friend. God knows we need at least one in this hell hole.

Poppy Playtime Kissy Missy’s personality

We don’t know a great deal about Kissy Missy due to her very brief appearance. However, we know that Huggy Wuggy is so named as he is meant to hug children, so if we interpret her name in a similar fashion, Kissy Missy probably kisses children. From that, we can deduce that she likely has a kind, warm, and gentle personality. The fact that she helps us in Poppy Playtime Chapter 2 also gives us some hope that she remains a loving soul.

Poppy Playtime Kissy Missy appearances

For now, she’s only present in Poppy Playtime Chapter 2, though you can see her in Chapter 1 through posters. However, we think it’s safe to assume that she’s going to show up in Poppy Playtime Chapter 3. And, if she does, hopefully one of our Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 theories is true.

