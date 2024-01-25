Ah, Poppy Playtime’s Prototype, a mysterious character that’s clearly central to the events unravelling in the Playtime Co. Factory. However, we know very little about Experiment-1006, and we only get a very brief look at him in Chapter 2: Fly in a Web. Not to worry, though, for we intend to divulge all the information we have and maybe share a speculation or two.

Anyway, onto all that we know about Poppy Playtime’s Prototype.

Who is Poppy Playtime’s Prototype?

Quite honestly, we know very little about the Prototype (also known as Experiment-1006). However, we do know that it’s likely that the Prototype is the perfect vessel for what Playtime Co. hopes to achieve, serving as a prime example of what the company expects from its other subjects. Naturally, things go a little haywire when he escapes from his enclosure, wreaking havoc and possibly being the cause of the state that the factory is in.

Who could be the Prototype?

One of the running Poppy Playtime chapter 3 theories is that Poppy Playtime’s Elliot Ludwig himself is Experiment 1006. We need to play through Deep Sleep and beyond to be 100% sure, but we certainly think there’s a lot of merit to this theory.

What is Poppy Playtime Prototype’s role in the story?

It appears as though the Prototype is the primary antagonist of Poppy Playtime, though until he makes his intentions clear in later chapters, we can’t say what his motives are.

Poppy Playtime Prototype’s personality

Poppy Playtime’s Prototype is extremely violent and likes to cause pain for the sake of it. In fact, the other toys themselves fear him. This might be because it appears the Prototype takes parts from other toys, this theory has some support from the end of Poppy Playtime Chapter 2 when you see the Prototype’s hand take away the remains of Poppy Playtime’s Mommy Long Legs, who appears terrified, screaming out “what have you done, he’ll make me part of him” as she dies. Her last words are, “You can’t do this to me.”

Well, sorry, Itsy, but we can, just like the Prototype can take your remains for whatever evil thing he plans to conjure up.

Poppy Playtime Prototype’s Appearances

For now, we only get a glimpse of his arm in Chapter 2, alongside some mentions in the current chapters. However, given how much Poppy Playtime’s CatNap worships him in Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 (going so far as to attack heretics like Poppy Playtime’s DogDay), we have no doubt that Experiment 1006 is a prominent part of the next portion of the Poppy Playtime story.

And there you have it, everything we can currently tell you about Poppy Playtime's Prototype.