Poppy Playtime’s DogDay looks like he’d eat the PT dogs, Monty, Scrappy, Floyd, and Barney, for breakfast. This terrifying pooch looks to make his debut in Deep Sleep, the third chapter in Poppy Playtime, and while he seems ready to kill us, there might be more to him than meets the eye. Honestly, we’re kinda hoping an ear scratch or a good belly pat sorts out whatever bee is in his bonnet.

We all know that the main villain in Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 is Poppy Playtime’s CatNap, so make sure you read his guide, where we dive into his personality, backstory, and role in the current story, just like we’re about to do with DogDay. However, don’t forget that these two are just part of a larger cast of Poppy Playtime characters, two of which, Poppy Playtime’s Huggy Wuggy and Poppy Playtime’s Mommy Long Legs, serve as the villains of the previous chapters.

Anyway, let’s take a look at Poppy Playtime’s DogDay.

Who is Poppy Playtime’s DogDay?

Admittedly, we don’t know as much about DogDay as we’d like ahead of the release of Deep Sleep, but you can be sure we’ll take a deep dive as soon as we finish with the chapter at launch. In the meantime, we do know that the spooky pooch lives in Playcare along with the rest of the Smiling Critters line-up.

In fact, according to a description of him on Twitter, DogDay is the leader of the Smiling Critters, of which CatNap is also a part. So, on that front, it’s reasonable to assume that he supports the kitty in his worship of Poppy Playtime’s Prototype. Surely, they wouldn’t be fighting like cats and, well, dogs? It seems too easy for CatNap and the leader of the Smiling Critters to get along, especially when DogDay speaks out about CatNap’s disturbing worship of Experiment 1006. To that end, we think we might have an unlikely ally in DogDay, though we could be wrong; he might be about to eat us.

What is Poppy Playtime DogDay’s role in the story?

Nothing is certain until we dive into Deep Sleep and see the story unfold for ourselves. However, from the first gameplay trailer, it seems he chases you through the playhouse, so maybe CatNap’s hideous treatment of heretics has left a mark on DogDay. Still, let’s give him the benefit of the doubt for now. After all, my dog chases me when he wants a fuss.

From the chase sequence angle, it does seem more likely that DogDay is against us. Still, it wouldn’t be the first time in a horror game that an enemy turns into an ally by the end – perhaps after he fails in his endeavor to catch us, he shows up to help us take down CatNap towards the end of the chapter. No matter what happens, you can be sure we’ll update this guide with a more in-depth analysis of DogDay’s role in the story when the chapter releases.

Poppy Playtime DogDay’s personality

His Smiling Critter description states that DogDay is a sunny individual who always looks on the bright side of life, often encouraging those around him to do the same. He’s a loving pup who wants the best for his friends. It’s just a shame that CatNap subjects him to the heinous gas, which throws DogDay into a manic and deprived state until sleep takes over.

As awful as it is, if this dog truly tries to kill us in Chapter 3, it’s not his fault. It’s the result of what we can only describe as horrendous abuse and torture at the hands of CatNap. We sincerely hope he somehow gets a nice ending, but as he appears to be the Poppy Playtime PJ Pug-a-Pillar of Deep Sleep, we highly doubt it.

Poppy Playtime DogDay’s appearances

Chapter 3 is the first appearance of DogDay, and while we can’t be certain until we finish Deep Sleep, we’d wager this is to be his only appearance, as we can’t see a good outcome for DogDay, even if he comes to his senses and joins us in the fight against CatNap.

And that's all we can tell you about Poppy Playtime's DogDay until the game releases.