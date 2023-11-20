Project Baki 3 codes November 2023

These Project Baki 3 codes fill your wallet and help you reset certain stats. Project Baki is a fighting game based on the anime Baki – in case the name didn’t tip you off. In the game, you get stronger with every win and aim to be the best fighter out there.

Here are all the new Project Baki 3 codes:

PB3 – one million yen

– one million yen 52KLIKES! – free rewards

– free rewards AKOYAFIX – four million yen

– four million yen YAGAMIVIBING! – Yagami Dance emote

– Yagami Dance emote 50KLIKESSMITEME! – artifact reset

– artifact reset 50KLIKESRELICRESET – relic reset

– relic reset 50KLIKES! – five million yen, 15 stat resets, and 15 color rerolls

– five million yen, 15 stat resets, and 15 color rerolls SECRETCODY – “Meow” title

– “Meow” title TIKTOK800 – “Pretty Silly” title, a floating monkey pet, and two million yen

– “Pretty Silly” title, a floating monkey pet, and two million yen MUGMAN – “I Love Mug” title and two million yen

– “I Love Mug” title and two million yen GOJONERF – free rewards

– free rewards GOJOPACK – “I am Honored One” title and yen

How do I redeem Project Baki 3 codes?

You can easily redeem codes in Project Baki 3, but if you get stuck, follow these steps.

Open up Project Baki 3 in Roblox

Enter the menu in the bottom left

Hit the settings option

Next, hit the codes button in the middle of the menu – it’s the vertical one

Paste or type in each code one at a time and hit redeem

And there you have it, stacks of yen and some other cool rewards, totally free.

What are Project Baki 3 codes?

These codes come from the game’s developer SquidyCakez and often celebrate milestones that the game achieves. Each code gives a different prize including a stack of yen, some resets for stats, and titles you can equip to show off to other players.

