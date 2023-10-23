The House TD codes October 2023

Spooky, scary, skeletons send shivers down your spine in The House TD, where plenty of monsters wait at every turn. Thankfully, these The House TD codes help you face your fear by providing gems, which means you can summon new units to fight back against foes.

The House TD codes

Here are all the new The House TD codes:

House3k – 100 soul gems (new!)

How do I redeem The House TD codes?

Redeeming these codes in the Roblox game couldn’t be simpler, just follow these steps:

Open up The House TD in Roblox

In the lower left-hand side of the screen, there are four icons – one of which is blank. Click the blank one.

This brings up the code box – type or paste in a code one at a time and hit enter.

There you go, free gems and more in The House TD.

What are The House TD codes?

The House TD is a tower defense horror game, and as such, these codes provide you gems so that you can afford to pull for more defensive units that you can deploy to protect your base from monsters. Future codes may also grant cash, boosts, or even a free unit.

