If you’re looking for Roblox parkour games to test out your avatar’s athletic ability, you’re in the right place. We’ve put together a list of the best games for free-running, with experiences ranging from outlandish obby courses to prison escapes. All you need to do is check your laces, keep your eyes open, and run. Parkour!

So, let’s get into our list of the best Roblox parkour games.

Barry’s Prison Run

Moving fast is pretty important if you’re trying to escape jail, so there’s no better way of doing a bit of Roblox parkour than in Barry’s Prison Run.

Combining stealth elements with free-running across the prison facility, this experience forces you to run as fast as you can while attempting to flee from Barry, the burley warden on a mission to stop your escape. There’s even a battle with a mech robot if you can make it to the end. What more could you ask for?

Parkour

Parkour is exactly the sort of experience you think it is, so of course we had to include it on this list. With a massive city built purposefully for parkour action, there’s no better experience for pure free-running on the platform.

Still, the most impressive thing here is the first-person graphics, with Parkour genuinely looking like the closest a Roblox title could ever get to Mirror’s Edge.

Tower of Hell

Realism goes out the window in Tower of Hell, with this experience offering the ultimate test of your ability in a race to the top. Of course, to get there, you’re going to need some serious Roblox parkour skills, with your avatar facing moving platforms, seemingly endless falls, and all manner of obstacles.

Still, if you think you have the pin-point precision to make it to the top, there’s no better way to prove your mastery of movement than conquering the Tower of Hell.

Be A Parkour Ninja

Do you know what this list of Roblox parkour games needs more of? Ninjas. Swords. Ninjas with swords. Well, that’s why we’re including Be A Parkour Ninja.

Combining free-running action with slicing and dicing, there’s plenty to get up to in this experience, as well as a world map that perfectly suits running, jumping, and running again. It’s as close as we’re going to get to Assassin’s Creed on Roblox, so if you’re a fan of assassin games, check it out.

Parkour Run

Put your free-running skills to the test in Parkour Run, with endless possibilities thanks to this experience’s randomly generated races.

Better still, you really can see how you match up speed-wise with fellow Robloxians with the racing option in this game, pitting you against other free-runners in a dash to the finish line. If you’re a fan of Fall Guys, or other Roblox parkour games, you’re going to love this one.

Escape Running Head

Escape Running Head is a bit of a weird one, but the incredible platforming design makes it perfect for practicing your Roblox parkour skills. You’re going to want to move fast, too, because the titular Running Head is absolutely nightmarish, looking like a mixture of Poppy Playtime’s doll and something from our list of Dark Souls bosses.

With over ten stages to explore, this is a free-running experience for those who have already made their way through our list of Roblox horror games.

Chill Obby

If you’re looking for a Roblox parkour game you can play at your own pace, Chill Obby does exactly what it says on the tin. The challenge is still there, but this isn’t a race.

Instead, you can go as you please, enjoying the palette of pastel-colored stages as you leap through the course. There’s even a slide!

Omega Obby

With over 700 stages, Omega Obby is one of the most generous Roblox parkour games out there. This experience makes some of the other obby games on the platform look like child’s play, thanks to some seriously tricky obstacles standing between you and the finish line.

If you can make it through everything Omega Obby has to throw at you, you really are a free-running pro.

