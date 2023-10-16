That Crazy Adventure codes

With our Roblox That Crazy Adventure codes list, you can get all manner of goodies to help you kick some serious booty in this virtual anime world.

That Crazy Adventure codes: An illustration of two Roblox versions of Jojo characters from Season 5, one with pink hair and one with blonde hair
Kayleigh Partleton's Avatar

Published:

Roblox

October 16, 2023: We checked for new That Crazy Adventure codes

If you like anime and especially enjoy JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, our That Crazy Adventure codes list is bound to interest you. Here, you can get all manner of goodies to help you out in the Roblox experience, and as it takes a lot of influence from the popular anime series, you just know that it’s set to feature a lot of action.

Should you be after some other freebies, check out our Anime Adventures codes, Blade Ball codesPixel Piece codes, Pokémon Go promo codes, Project Slayers codes, Anime Fruit Simulator codes, A One Piece Game codes, and Dragon Piece codes lists.

That Crazy Adventure codes list

Active codes:

  • 6kMembers – ten redeemed stand arrow, five redeemed rokakaka, five keys, and 1k cash

Expired codes:

  • 5kMembers
  • 2mil!!
  • Srry!
  • SrryForBugs!
  • 1MIL_VIS
  • 400kVISTS!
  • 1000members
  • 4000favs
  • HappyNewYear
  • CHRISTMAS

That Crazy Adventure codes key art

What are That Crazy Adventure codes?

That Crazy Adventure codes provide you with valuable in-game goodies, courtesy of the developer, Pitfall Interactive, who’s likely to add new ones for each milestone hit. So to stay up to date with the latest goodies, you’d best bookmark this page.

How do I redeem That Crazy Adventure codes?

While they might not be available yet, we can see how to redeem That Crazy Adventure codes in-game:

  • Fire up Roblox
  • Launch That Crazy Adventure
  • Tap the three lines at the bottom of the screen
  • Go to others
  • Enter your code
  • Hit redeem
  • Enjoy your freebie!

There you have it, all of the current That Crazy Adventure codes. For some less blocky action, you can check out our picks for the best anime games on Switch and mobile or our Honkai Star Rail tier list.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Dark Souls, Disney Mirrorverse, or Mortal Kombat, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox codes or testing out the latest gaming phone. For more of her words, head to The Loadout and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from Pocket Tactics Hey! Pocket Tactics is the world's number one mobile games site. Follow us for Roblox, Genshin, Pokémon, and more on TwitterFacebook, and Google News.