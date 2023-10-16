If you like anime and especially enjoy JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, our That Crazy Adventure codes list is bound to interest you. Here, you can get all manner of goodies to help you out in the Roblox experience, and as it takes a lot of influence from the popular anime series, you just know that it’s set to feature a lot of action.

That Crazy Adventure codes list

Active codes:

6kMembers – ten redeemed stand arrow, five redeemed rokakaka, five keys, and 1k cash

Expired codes:

5kMembers

2mil!!

Srry!

SrryForBugs!

1MIL_VIS

400kVISTS!

1000members

4000favs

HappyNewYear

CHRISTMAS

What are That Crazy Adventure codes?

That Crazy Adventure codes provide you with valuable in-game goodies, courtesy of the developer, Pitfall Interactive, who’s likely to add new ones for each milestone hit. So to stay up to date with the latest goodies, you’d best bookmark this page.

How do I redeem That Crazy Adventure codes?

While they might not be available yet, we can see how to redeem That Crazy Adventure codes in-game:

Fire up Roblox

Launch That Crazy Adventure

Tap the three lines at the bottom of the screen

Go to others

Enter your code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

There you have it, all of the current That Crazy Adventure codes.