Shuudan codes October 2023

If you like the blocky things in life and share a love for the hit anime series Blue Lock, our Shuudan codes list is right up your street. With this guide, you can grab all manner of freebies to help you across two different game modes, closed community and public, so you can kick some butt no matter how you play.

All new Shuudan codes

Active codes:

emyiscool! – $1 cash

– $1 cash KokoisthebestMod! – five skill points

– five skill points We love we live we lie! – double XP for one hour

– double XP for one hour Yukiontop! – five personality spins

– five personality spins Bagthenonispecspins! – three specialties

– three specialties I just be coolin brah idc bout nun! – 7k cash

– 7k cash BalanceIsTheBest! – skill reset

– five personality spins WAVED PEOPLE STAND UP! – 50k cash

– 50k cash PINK TAPE! – five spec spins and 5k cash

– five spec spins and 5k cash 22K LIKES! – two spec and ten personality resets

– two spec and ten personality resets ON EST ENSEMBLE! – skill tree reset

– skill tree reset EXP CODE! – 2x EXP multiplier

– 2x EXP multiplier welp it got fixed! – ten skill points

– ten skill points Seraph’s Gift – skill points reset

– skill points reset Skillpoint Reset! – 15 skill points

– 15 skill points UPDATE 3 PART 1 / 3! – 5k cash

– 5k cash GET YAKUZA BEHIND BARS! – 20 skill points

– 20 skill points WE BACK BABY! – 50 hair/eye spins

– 50 hair/eye spins 21K LIKES! – five specialities and 15 personality spins

How do I redeem Shuudan codes?

Redeeming Shuudan codes is simple. You just have to:

Fire up Roblox

Launch Shuudan

Tap the shop button in the main menu

Enter your code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

Expired codes:

4 More Days!

Update 2.25 Cash!

2.7k Followers

1.5k Followers

800 Followers Twitter

5 Skill Points

15k likes!

Skills Reset!

9k Likes

7k Likes

HappyNewYears!

NB3ISREAL!!!

POPSRETURNS

JOSEISANTON

FIXEDGOALKEEPER

What are Shuudan codes?

Shuudan codes provide you with valuable in-game goodies courtesy of the developer, Shuudan, who tends to add new ones for each milestone hit. So to stay up to date with the latest freebies, you’d best bookmark this page.

There you have it, all of the current Shuudan codes. If you’re after some less blocky action, our picks for the best anime games can help you out.