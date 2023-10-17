Shuudan codes October 2023

With our Roblox Shuudan codes list you can get all sorts of goodies to help you kick some serious butt no matter what game mode you choose to play.

Shuudan codes - a striker trying to kick the ball with a blue background
If you like the blocky things in life and share a love for the hit anime series Blue Lock, our Shuudan codes list is right up your street. With this guide, you can grab all manner of freebies to help you across two different game modes, closed community and public, so you can kick some butt no matter how you play.

All new Shuudan codes

Active codes:

  • emyiscool! – $1 cash
  • KokoisthebestMod! – five skill points
  • We love we live we lie! – double XP for one hour
  • Yukiontop! – five personality spins
  • Bagthenonispecspins! – three specialties
  • I just be coolin brah idc bout nun! – 7k cash
  • BalanceIsTheBest! – skill reset
  • PINK TAPE! – five spec spins and 5k cash
  • 22K LIKES! – two spec and ten personality resets
  • ON EST ENSEMBLE! – skill tree reset
  • EXP CODE! – 2x EXP multiplier
  • welp it got fixed! – ten skill points
  • Seraph’s Gift – skill points reset
  • Skillpoint Reset! – 15 skill points
  • UPDATE 3 PART 1 / 3! – 5k cash
  • GET YAKUZA BEHIND BARS! – 20 skill points
  • WE BACK BABY! – 50 hair/eye spins
  • 21K LIKES! – five specialities and 15 personality spins

Shuudan codes - a keeper saving a goal

How do I redeem Shuudan codes?

Redeeming Shuudan codes is simple. You just have to:

  • Fire up Roblox
  • Launch Shuudan
  • Tap the shop button in the main menu
  • Enter your code
  • Hit redeem
  • Enjoy your freebie!

Expired codes:

  • 4 More Days!
  • Update 2.25 Cash!
  • 2.7k Followers
  • 1.5k Followers
  • 800 Followers Twitter
  • 5 Skill Points
  • 15k likes!
  • Skills Reset!
  • 9k Likes
  • 7k Likes
  • HappyNewYears!
  • NB3ISREAL!!!
  • POPSRETURNS
  • JOSEISANTON
  • FIXEDGOALKEEPER

What are Shuudan codes?

Shuudan codes provide you with valuable in-game goodies courtesy of the developer, Shuudan, who tends to add new ones for each milestone hit. So to stay up to date with the latest freebies, you’d best bookmark this page.

There you have it, all of the current Shuudan codes. If you’re after some less blocky action, our picks for the best anime games can help you out.

