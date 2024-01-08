If there’s one other videogame series people know in the horror genre outside of Resident Evil, it’s Silent Hill. However, while fans of the former can enjoy various titles on Nintendo Switch, fans of the latter can’t. Still, is there really no hope for a Silent Hill 2 Switch port? What about the Silent Hill 2 remake? Hype for that game surely means having the original version of the beloved horror videogame on Switch can only be a good thing

As we said, you can enjoy various Resident Evil games on Switch, as well as a bunch of horror games, but that doesn’t stop you from wanting more. At least you’re not alone, as people still long for Elden Ring Switch, Resident Evil 4 Remake Switch, Lies of P Switch, and God of War Switch ports, the latter of which is very much a pipe dream as it belongs to Sony and is a PlayStation exclusive. Still, one can dream.

Is there a Silent Hill 2 Switch port?

As much as it hurts to say it, there isn’t a Silent Hill 2 Switch port. We know, this is quite surprising given how much you all adore this horror gem. In fact, not a single Silent Hill game is available on the console, which is surprising when you consider just how well Silent Hill: Book of Memories did on the Nintendo Wii, at the risk of my Wiimote flying into the TV.

Will there be a Silent Hill 2 Switch port?

It’s difficult to say for certain, but a Silent Hill 2 Switch port isn’t outside the realm of possibility. You can play Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil 5, and Resident Evil 6 on Switch, and given there are remasters of the original Silent Hill games, there’s a version of Silent Hill 2 out there that would transition well to Nintendo Switch. Still, it all depends on whether or not Konami wants to play ball. Please, Konami, play ball with us.

What are the Silent Hill 2 platforms?

Though you can’t play Silent Hill 2 on Nintendo Switch, there are numerous platforms on which you can experience the masterpiece. The first is the PlayStation 2. However, this is a rare PS2 game, so if you don’t already own it, you need to be ready to spend more on SH2 than on many new Nintendo Switch games. If you have a PS3 or Xbox 360, you can play Silent Hill 2 through the remastered Silent Hill collection. Again, this collection costs a bit more than you might expect it to.

Will the Silent Hill 2 remake be on Nintendo Switch?

This is the real question, isn’t it? As lovely as the idea of being able to take the original Silent Hill 2 on the go sounds, with a remake on the horizon we can’t deny that’s the version we’d prefer to see. However, with no confirmed release date, never mind a window for the Silent Hill 2 remake, we think it’s more of a question of ‘Will the Silent Hill 2 remake be on the Nintendo Switch 2?’

Again, we can’t say if it will or not, but we can certainly hope, and promise to bring you more news on the likelihood of this down the line.

Are there any games like Silent Hill 2 on Nintendo Switch?

The most obvious answer to this question is the Resident Evil games. If you’re after a true survival horror experience that at least gives a similar vibe to Silent Hill 2, you need to visit the RE universe. We also suggest the likes of Alien: Isolation if you want to feel like you’re constantly being watched. You mainly feel that way because you are, as, you know, there’s an alien and whatnot.

That’s all we can tell you about a potential Silent Hill 2 Switch port. To experience a different kind of horror, you can walk through our survival game, zombie game, and The Walking Dead game guides. Yeah, we suggest you grab yourself a pint, head to the Winchester, and wait for all of this to blow over.