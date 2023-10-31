If you’re looking for Takt op. Symphony codes, you’re in the right place. Our guide to getting some freebies in DeNA’s mobile game is all you need to hit the ground running or get through a tricky section without spending your own cash. So, scroll further down the page for all the codes you need, plus instructions on how to redeem them.

Takt op. Symphony codes

Active codes:

XLSRZP87R – free rewards (new!)

– free rewards (new!) UB5DQNDC4 – free rewards (new!)

– free rewards (new!) S5FMSV48F – free rewards

Expired codes:

LRQRA9WUC

U5YJ25T4C

WKJ83RCE4

RQ45UDPVG

HM7D7WV4H

VGBKN4

TN5DUK

Q63EXRHU7

BAY6TJ2ZP

What are Takt op. Symphony codes?

Takt op. Symphony codes are handed out by the publishers, DeNA and Bandai Namco, to celebrate special in-game events, such as anniversaries or expansions. Be sure to bookmark this page for all the latest updates.

How do I redeem Takt op. Symphony codes?

To redeem your Takt op. Symphony codes, simply follow the steps below.

Open Takt op. Symphony

Go to the ‘avatar’ menu and select the ‘settings’ option

Select the ‘promo codes’ option

Paste a code from above in the text box

Hit ‘confirm’ and enjoy your freebies!

There you have it, our guide to redeeming Takt op. Symphony codes. For more mobile maestros, check out our list of the best music games on Switch and mobile.