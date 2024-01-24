Toilet Simulator codes January 2024

Grab all these new Roblox Toilet Simulator codes for extra gems, potions, and more in this fun and fresh skibidi toilet-themed game.

Toilet Simulator codes: a giant creature made of TVs
Get exploring the universe of skibidi toilet with these Toilet Simulator codes, granting you some extra goodies in this bathroom-based Roblox game. The aim is to destroy toilets and piles of gold to earn money, then buy some eggs and hatch some pets, to help you get faster at destroying said toilets.

Here are all the new Toilet Simulator codes:

  • Release – 1.5k gems and a damage boost potion (new!)

How to use Toilet Simulator codes in the Roblox game

How do I use Toilet Simulator codes?

Using codes in Toilet Simulator couldn’t be easier, just follow these simple steps:

  • Open up Toilet Simulator in Roblox
  • Hit the shop option
  • Click the ‘Codes’ button in the lower right of the menu
  • Paste or type in a code one at a time and click ‘Use’

There you are, tons of free cash to spend on new pets.

What are Toilet Simulator codes?

Codes for Toilet Simulator, a skibidi-toilet-based game by Elite Cameraman Games, are free rewards that come out at regular intervals to celebrate the game’s milestones. So be sure to check back here regularly to snap up all the latest freebies, including gems, potions, and more.

