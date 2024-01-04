Viral Simulator codes January 2024

Want some Viral Simulator codes? You’ve come to the right place, as you can grab many goodies with our guide, making it a bit easier for you to become a viral sensation. As the name implies, this Roblox experience gives you the chance to be the influencer you dream of being. Just like in real life, it isn’t easy, but the effort is worth it as you unlock new pets and islands to explore.

Viral Simulator codes

Active codes:

ThankYou – 1.5k gems

– 1.5k gems Cookies! – 2.5k wins

– 2.5k wins Jarafrets – ten spins

– ten spins 17Frogs – ten silver keys

What are Viral Simulator codes?

With Viral Simulator codes, you can get wins, gems, spins, and more to help you on your way to stardom. Though there’s no clear pattern, the developer, Cookie Collective, does release new codes from time to time. Who knows, perhaps it will award them for certain milestones, so it might be worth giving the game a like. Oh, and check back here frequently, as we’ll add new codes to our list as they release.

How do I redeem Viral Simulator codes?

To redeem Viral Simulator codes, you need to:

Go to Roblox

Launch Viral Simulator

Tap the shop button

Select codes

Enter your code

Hit claim

Enjoy your freebie!

