Fruit Tower Defense codes December 2023

Roblox Fruit Tower Defense codes are a great way to get coins and gems so that you can build all the defenses you need to survive hordes of enemies.

If you want to survive the hordes, you need our Fruit Tower Defense codes guide. Here you can get gems, crates, and coins to help you defend your territory. You can place buildings, anime characters, and other units in the world to stop the enemy in their tracks. If you’re really confident in your abilities, you can even opt to face endless swarms. Personally, we’re not doing that, but we support anybody who does.

Fruit Tower Defense codes

Active codes:

  • BIGFIVE – rewards
  • THANKYOU – rewards
  • FREE – rewards
  • THANKS – 200 coins and 40 gems
  • Gems – 30 gems
  • Release – one crate

What are Fruit Tower Defense codes?

When the developer, Blackrock, feels generous, it offers Fruit Tower Defense codes to thank its players. Of course, if you like the game, you can speed up the next code, as Blackrock gives out new ones when the game hits various milestones. As ever, we’ll be on the lookout for new codes and keep you updated on the latest freebies.

How do I redeem Fruit Tower Defense codes?

To redeem Fruit Tower Defense codes, you need to:

  • Launch Roblox
  • Dive into Fruit Tower Defense
  • Tap the Twitter icon
  • Enter your code
  • Tap the green tick
  • Enjoy your freebies!

