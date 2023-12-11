Fruit Tower Defense codes December 2023

If you want to survive the hordes, you need our Fruit Tower Defense codes guide. Here you can get gems, crates, and coins to help you defend your territory. You can place buildings, anime characters, and other units in the world to stop the enemy in their tracks. If you’re really confident in your abilities, you can even opt to face endless swarms. Personally, we’re not doing that, but we support anybody who does.

Fruit Tower Defense codes

Active codes:

BIGFIVE – rewards

– rewards THANKYOU – rewards

– rewards FREE – rewards

– rewards THANKS – 200 coins and 40 gems

– 200 coins and 40 gems Gems – 30 gems

– 30 gems Release – one crate

What are Fruit Tower Defense codes?

When the developer, Blackrock, feels generous, it offers Fruit Tower Defense codes to thank its players. Of course, if you like the game, you can speed up the next code, as Blackrock gives out new ones when the game hits various milestones. As ever, we’ll be on the lookout for new codes and keep you updated on the latest freebies.

How do I redeem Fruit Tower Defense codes?

To redeem Fruit Tower Defense codes, you need to:

Launch Roblox

Dive into Fruit Tower Defense

Tap the Twitter icon

Enter your code

Tap the green tick

Enjoy your freebies!

