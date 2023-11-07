We took it upon ourselves to put together this what iPhone do I have? guide. That way, you can discover which device you have, and then you can determine whether or not you want to hang onto it a bit longer, think it’s time for an upgrade, or simply discover more about what your phone is capable of.

Anyway, it’s time to answer the question, what iPhone do I have?

What iPhone do I have?

To discover what iPhone you have, you need to follow the instructions below. It’s just a two-minute job, even if you’re not the most tech-savvy.

Go to settings Tap ‘general’ Go to ‘about’ Look at the model name. This tells you what iPhone you have

There you have it. Now you can answer the question: What iPhone do I have?