If you're wonder "what iPhone do I have?", there's an easy way to find out, and we've got a quick set of instructions to show you how in no time.

Custom image for 'What iPhone do I have?' guide with a person looking confused between two Apple devices
We took it upon ourselves to put together this what iPhone do I have? guide. That way, you can discover which device you have, and then you can determine whether or not you want to hang onto it a bit longer, think it’s time for an upgrade, or simply discover more about what your phone is capable of.

Anyway, it’s time to answer the question, what iPhone do I have?

What iPhone do I have?

To discover what iPhone you have, you need to follow the instructions below. It’s just a two-minute job, even if you’re not the most tech-savvy.

  1. Go to settings
  2. Tap ‘general’
  3. Go to ‘about’
  4. Look at the model name. This tells you what iPhone you have

There you have it. Now you can answer the question: What iPhone do I have?

