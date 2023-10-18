What is Netflix?

What is Netflix? If this is a question that plagues your mind, we have all the answers for you, including one to how much does Netflix cost?

What is Netflix? - The Netflix logo and a thinking emoji in front of a yellow background
Kayleigh Partleton's Avatar

Published:

Netflix

There are many streaming services out there, but we can’t deny that Netflix is perhaps one of the most prominent – it’s certainly a godfather of film and TV subscriptions, to say the least. Still, if you’re not overly familiar with the platform, our what is Netflix guide is here to help you to learn more about it, including how much it costs.

Though if you want to discover even more about a Netflix competitor, our what is Paramount Plus guide can dish some dirt. Or, to learn about other services, give our what is Spotify, what is Zoom, what is Apple Arcade, and what is Trello content a read.

Anyway, allow us to answer the question, what is Netflix?

YouTube Thumbnail

What is Netflix?

Netflix is a subscription service that gives you access to thousands upon thousands of TV shows and movies from a range of genres. You can watch stuff like Come Dine With Me, Halloween, RuPaul’s Drag Race, The Conjuring, and a whole lot more. In fact, there are some exclusives to the platform, such as Stranger Things, The Witcher, Wednesday, Fear Street, and iZombie, to name a few.

Should you want to know more about what Netflix has to offer, we suggest you head over to our sister site, The Digital Fix, where you can find an assortment of content such as the best Netflix horror movies, the best Netflix movies you can stream right now, and the best Netflix Christmas movies (because you can be merry all year round).

How much is Netflix?

There are a few monthly subscription options for Netflix:

  • Basic with ads – $6.99/ £4.99
  • Basic without ads – $9.99/ £6.99
  • Standard – $15.59/ £10.99
  • Premium – $19.99/ £15.99 a month

Basic with ads allows you to use your account on one device, though some movies and shows are unavailable. If you choose basic without ads, you get access to everything on the platform, though it’s still for one device, except now you can also download content. If you go one step further to standard, you can use two devices. Then you can double that to four with premium. The most expensive option is the only one that allows you to watch content in ultra HD.

Furthermore, each type of subscription gives you full access to Netflix’s mobile games.

There you have it, the answer to what is Netflix? If you now want to give the service a try, our Netflix download guide can help you out.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Dark Souls, Disney Mirrorverse, or Mortal Kombat, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox codes or testing out the latest gaming phone. For more of her words, head to The Loadout and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from Pocket Tactics Hey! Pocket Tactics is the world's number one mobile games site. Follow us for Roblox, Genshin, Pokémon, and more on TwitterFacebook, and Google News.