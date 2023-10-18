One of the biggest media franchises in the world, it’s hard to imagine anyone who doesn’t know what the red cheeks and yellow ears of a Pikachu look like. Pokémon is absolutely everywhere, but we’re still ready to guide newcomers. So, if you want to know the answer to that crucial question, what is Pokémon? Well, we’re here to help.

What is Pokémon?

Pokémon – otherwise known as Pocket Monsters in Japan – is a creature-collecting video game series. Developed by Game Freak and published by Nintendo for the Nintendo Game Boy, Pokémon Red Version and Pokémon Green Version debuted in Japan on February 27, 1996, before Pokémon Blue Version came out later the same year on October 15, 1996.

Western audiences had to wait a little longer, as Pokémon Red and Pokémon Blue came to North America on September 28, 1998, and Europe on October 5, 1998. Pokémon Yellow debuted in Japan on September 12, 1998, before releasing in North America on October 19, 1999, and Europe on June 16, 2000.

These games launched alongside the Pokémon anime series and the Pokémon Trading Card Game, creating what we now know as the Pokémon media empire. Across multiple formats, the ethos of Pokémon is “Gotta Catch ‘Em All” as players work to complete the Pokédex and catalog every single Pokémon available in each game.

Now, Pokémon has multiple generations of games across various platforms, multiple movies, various television series, and almost countless releases of the Trading Card Game featuring hundreds of different cards. Pokémon is one of the top three earning media franchises in the world, with an estimated accumulated wealth of $76.4 billion since its debut, putting it ahead of Star Wars, Marvel, and even Mickey Mouse.

How many Pokémon are there?

Currently, as of the new Pokémon announced for the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC, there are 1,015 officially announced Pokémon. There are an additional 59 regional forms, 48 mega evolutions, 32 gigantamax forms, and multiple Pokémon that naturally have different forms, such as the Unown forms that spell the alphabet.

How many Pokémon types are there?

There are 18 different Pokémon types, with the most recent type – fairy – introduced in Pokéon X and Y for the Nintendo 3DS. You can find each type below, next to our guide to the best Pokémon of that type.

How many Pokémon generations are there?

There are currently nine Pokémon generations, and you can find each generation below, next to their region’s name, each release (without the word Pokémon), and our guide to the best Pokémon from that generation of games.

How many Pokémon games are there?

There are 38 mainline Pokémon games, including different versions of each, such as Pokémon Green Version, Pokémon Platinum, and Pokémon Black 2 and White 2. This does not include the DLC expansions added to Pokémon Sword and Shield or the upcoming DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How many episodes of the Pokémon anime are there?

The Pokémon anime currently has 1,236 episodes. These range from the original series debuting on April 1, 1997, to the current season called Pokémon Horizons.

How many Pokémon movies are there?

There are currently 24 animated Pokémon movies and one live-action. You can find each film listed below, alongside its original release date in Japan and North America.

Movie Japanese release North American release Pokémon: The First Movie – Mewtwo Strikes Back July 18, 1998 November 12, 1999 Pokémon: The Movie 2000 July 17, 1999 July 21, 1000 Pokémon 3: The Movie July 8, 2000 April 6, 2001 Pokémon 4Ever: Celebi – Voice of the Forest July 7, 2001 October 11, 2002 Pokémon Heroes: Latias and Latios July 13, 2002 May 16, 2003 Pokémon: Jirachi, Wish Maker July 19, 2003 June 1, 2004 Pokémon: Destiny Deoxys July 17, 2004 January 22, 2005 Pokémon: Lucario and the Mystery of Mew July 16, 2005 September 19, 2006 Pokémon Ranger and the Temple of the Sea July 15, 2006 March 23, 2007 Pokémon: The Rise of Darkrai July 14, 2007 February 24, 2008 Pokémon: Giratina and the Sky Warrior July 19, 2008 February 13, 2009 Pokémon: Arceus and the Jewel of Life July 18, 2009 November 20, 2009 Pokémon: Zoroark – Master of Illusions July 10, 2010 February 5, 2011 Pokémon Black – Victini and Reshiram July 16, 2011 December 10, 2011 Pokémon White – Victini and Zekrom July 16, 2011 December 3, 2011 Pokémon: Kyurem vs The Sword of Justice July 14, 2012 December 8, 2012 Pokémon: Genesect and the Legend Awakened July 13, 2013 October 19, 2013 Pokémon: Diancie and the Cocoon of Destruction July 19, 2014 November 8, 2014 Pokémon: Hoopa and the Clash of Ages July 18, 2015 December 19, 2015 Pokémon: Volcanion and the Mechanical Marvel July 16, 2016 December 5, 2016 Pokémon: I Choose You! July 15, 2017 November 25, 2017 Pokémon: The Power of Us July 13, 2018 December 8, 2018 Detective Pikachu May 3, 2019 May 10, 2019 Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution July 12, 2019 February 27, 2020 Pokémon: Secrets of the Jungle December 25, 2020 October 8, 2021

