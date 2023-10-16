We’ve all been there. It’s a big meeting, and you get a Zoom invite. You suddenly find yourself asking “what is Zoom?”. Well don’t worry, we’ve got your back on everything you need to know about the popular video conferencing service, from big corporations offering invites to sales calls, to setting up a live chat so you and your friends can communicate across different devices, and how you can use it yourself.

What is Zoom?

Zoom is a video-conferencing service that you can use to chat with anyone anywhere in the world, so long as they have a microphone and internet signal (and a camera helps too!). Functioning as a more professionally acceptable version of Skype, Zoom has been incredibly popular since the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, with many businesses turning to the service to continue to function.

How do I download Zoom?

We’ve got a whole other guide on how to pull off a Zoom download, so check that out if you need answers. It’s a very simple process, but even if you do get a Zoom invite, you don’t necessarily have to download the app, as you can always join an invite link in your browser, providing you have the original link.

How much is Zoom?

You can use Zoom for free, but there are a bunch of limitations like call length and call size. If you want to opt for the professional version, there are four different options, but you can check out the differences in the packages below.

Zoom One plan Price Service included Basic Free Team chat

40-minute meetings

100 attendees per meeting

Three whiteboards Pro $149 / £119.90 annually Team chat

30-hour meetings

100 attendees per meeting

5GB cloud storage

Three whiteboards Business $199.90 / £159.90 annually Team chat

30-hour meetings

300 attendees per meeting

5GB cloud storage

Three whiteboards

Extras Business Plus $250 / £185 annually Team chat

30-hour meetings

300 attendees per meeting

10GB cloud storage

Three whiteboards

Extras

Translated captions

Workspace reservations

As you can see, which option to go for depends on your business or individual needs. There is also the option to request a demo on the official Zoom site for those interested in trying the service out.

What is a Zoom client?

If you’ve been invited to a meeting via the Zoom client, and you’re wondering what exactly it is, we’ve got you covered. A Zoom client link essentially means you can join a meeting without needing to download Zoom, which is especially handy if you’re dealing with a company that uses Skype, Microsoft Teams, or another Zoom alternative.

How do I set up a Zoom meeting?

Provided you have a Zoom account, you can set up a Zoom meeting by following these steps.

Sign into the Zoom portal

Hit the “meetings” option

Select the “schedule a meeting” option

Choose your time and date

Select save

(Optional) Use the “copy the invitation” button to copy a link to the meeting you can send directly through email or workplace messaging service.

There you have it, our answer to the question "what is Zoom?".