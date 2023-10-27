Poison Pokémon weakness, resistance, and strength

Welcome to our poison-type weakness guide. You know, some Pokémon like to lay the smackdown, others have a tendency to shock you, and others want to cause pain and suffering through the use of poison. Honestly, it’s hard to believe that a lil creature like Toxel can be so toxic, but we take one look at that cute, grumpy face, and we forgive them. Still, it’s nice to know what the poison Pokémon weakness is to deal with what they throw at you.

However, should you want a tough 'mon that can inflict toxic on your enemy's team, our picks for the best poison Pokémon can help you.

Anyway, onto what the poison Pokémon weakness is.

What are poison Pokémon weaknesses?

Poison Pokémon are especially weak to ground and psychic-types, so if you come up against a poisonous ‘mon, they can serve as your antidote. However, you should also remember that they can wipe the floor with any toxic ‘mon on your team, too.

If you need help overcoming these two types, our psychic Pokémon weakness and ground Pokémon weakness guides are on hand to help you out.

Poison Pokémon counters

As for who to use if you want to defeat a poison Pokémon, we suggest:

Alakazam

Garchaomp

Golem

All three of these Pokémon offer attacks that poisonous ‘mon are horribly weak to. However, we urge you to consider secondary-typing when choosing who to pit against a poison-type. While a primary type might be strong, the secondary one might be something that poison ‘mon are possibly resistant to.

As such, you also need to make sure the attacks you use are of the ground and psychic variety. Alakazam, for instance, can use the fighting-type move known as drain punch, which a poison Pokémon is resistant to, so make sure you opt for attacks such as psychic and zen headbutt.

What are poison Pokémon resistances?

Poison ‘mon are resistant to poison and toxic themselves and can handle their own against both bug- and fighting-types.

To get one up on the competition with these types, check out our bug Pokémon weakness and fighting Pokémon weakness guide to find the soft spot.

What are poison Pokémon strengths?

If you want to clip a fairy’s wings, you need to look no further than a poison Pokémon. They’re super effective against the likes of Sylveon, Clefable, Florges, Granbull, and Dachsbun. Furthermore, they can turn powerful grass-types into pitiful weeds.

Sure, poison Pokémon decimate fairy and grass-types, but who else does? Read our fairy Pokémon weakness and grass Pokémon weakness articles to find out.

So there you have it, the poison Pokémon weakness.

