Zenless Zone Zero Anton

Zenless Zone Zero’s Anton Ivanov is a senior staff member of Belobog Industries who delivers piercing attacks in battle, dealing a mixture of physical and electric damage. He’s always ready to go, willing to rise to the occasion, and is a great asset when you’ve gotta take on those hollows.

Here’s everything you need to know about Zenless Zone Zero’s Anton.

Who is Zenless Zone Zero’s Anton?

Anton Ivanov is a senior staff member and onsite project manager for Belobog Industries. He’s very energetic and reliable, and you can count on him to always rise to the occasion. Despite his tough appearance and sharp tongue, Anton is very kind-hearted, and never says ‘no’ to people in need. He’s unwavering in his open and honest mindset, to the point where nothing seems to upset him.

Ever-motivated, Anton spends most of his spare time striving to better himself, including dropping and doing push-ups or training to become stronger. Anton is known to always lead others in his passion for work, and is a great symbol of Belobog Industries’ slogan of ‘our goal is not to build a house, but a home’.

Who are Anton’s voice actors?

Anton’s CN voice actor is Xiao Di, who has lent his voice to many other iconic characters including Honkai Star Rail’s Luka and Ike from Teamfight Tactics. Anton’s Japanese voice actor is Kamio Shinichiro, who also has a lot of fabulous roles under his belt, including Kuro Kiryu from Ensemble Stars, Leonardo Luna from BLUELOCK, and more.

Unfortunately, we don’t know who Anton’s English voice actor is just yet, but we’ll be sure to update this section as soon as we find out.

What’s the best Anton build?

Anton’s attack type is pierce, and his element is electric, though he also deals physical damage with several of his attacks. During the beta, we saw Anton using an intriguing weapon attached to his arm, which looks like a cross between a drill and a nail gun. He uses it to deliver powerful, fluid strikes, as he hops between enemies with a flurry of slashes and punches.

He’s a melee character with a good balance of single target and AoE attacks, making him a reliable and flexible unit that can dish out damage in a range of scenarios.

