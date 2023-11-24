Zenless Zone Zero Grace

Zenless Zone Zero’s Grace Howard is a kind, soft-spoken member of Belobog Heavy Industries – but don’t let her caring nature fool you, she’s extremely intelligent and talented in her work, and she can certainly hold her own on the battlefield. So let’s take a look at ZZZ’s Grace, including her identity, voice actors, and build.

Here’s everything you need to know about Zenless Zone Zero’s Grace.

Who is Zenless Zone Zero’s Grace?

Grace Howard is an employee of Belobog Heavy Industries, working alongside Zenless Zone Zero’s Koleda, Zenless Zone Zero’s Ben, and Zenless Zone Zero’s Anton. She’s new to the second beta, so we don’t know much about her yet, though her entry on the official website and HoyoLab give us an idea of what she’s like as a person.

In her character intro, Wrench describes Grace as “the first person I’ve met nice enough to give me a massage”, while Screw says “she’s genuinely caring. Rather than being tightly wound, I prefer her way of tightening screws just right”. Gear claims that “her intelligent mind is alluring and elegant like a well-engaged gearbox”, and Oil states that she’s “very rational”, and precise.

She appears to be very talented and passionate about her work, with her mind always focused on the inner workings of machines and mechanisms. She also seems to be very soft-spoken and somewhat shy, but we’re sure she won’t let that get in her way when the going gets tough.

Who are Grace’s voice actors?

Grace’s CN voice actor is Xiao Gan, who you may recognize as the voice of Yodo Dono and Joffrey Joyve Yang from Honkai Impact 3rd, Irelia from League of Legends, and many more roles. Grace’s JP voice actor is Haruka Shiraishi, who also plays multiple characters including Rupee and Folkwang in Goddess of Victory: Nikke, and Veina from Another Eden.

We don’t know who Grace’s English voice actor is yet, but we’ll update this guide when we find out more.

What’s the best Grace build?

Unfortunately, we don’t know much about Grace’s kit yet, as she’s new to the second beta. However, we can see that she wields a gun that looks similar to an assault rifle, so we presume that she will be a ranged character of some kind. Of course, we’ll update this guide when we get our hands on the beta, and add even more details as we draw closer to the Zenless Zone Zero release date.

