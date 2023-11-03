What the heck does Zenless Zone Zero’s new tweet mean?

As if Hoyoverse putting the Honkai Star Rail and Genshin Impact streams on the same day wasn’t enough – guess what! There’s a mysterious Zenless Zone Zero update coming out tomorrow, too.

While some of us (totally not the Pocket Tactics team) are wildly hoping for a shadow drop or release date announcement, the announcement coming at 12:00 UTC+8 / 21:00 PDT / 04:00 GMT tomorrow will very likely be the reveal of a second closed beta test.

The last test took place in August 2022, so it’s about time we get another look at the game, though we did see a little of it at Gamescom this year – check out our Zenless Zone Zero preview after playing it for 30 minutes.

We assume Zenless will get a 2024 release date, but that’s just our own speculation and we likely won’t get news on it just yet. However, it is coming – the game now has its Chinese release license, meaning it may be coming sooner than expected.

Anyway, let’s look at what is in the surprise tweet. The GIF attached to the Zenless tweet shows a bunch of Bangboos in different costumes – there’s one in a construction helmet, one dressed as a shark (the best one), and various other themed outfits.

Not sure what these rotund guys are? They’re Bangboos, the apparent mascot of ZZZ, perhaps akin to Paimon or Pom Pom. There isn’t just one Bangboo, they’re a series of devices created to help citizens of New Eridu, which evidently have some customization options.

Though there is some of the Bangboos language on their page on Hoyoverse’s site, the exact quote in the tweet doesn’t have a translation just yet so we can only speculate as to what these little dudes are trying to tell us. Is it a Fall Guys game mode featuring Bangboos? Purchasable skins? Zenless Zone Zero releases next week? We’ll have to wait and see.

If you are a fellow Hoyoverse stan, then get these pages ready for today’s streams – there’s gonna be new Honkai Star Rail codes and Genshin Impact codes to redeem for jades and gems.