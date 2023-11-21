There’s always something going on in the electric world of New Eridu, and our Zenless Zone Zero events guide is here to make sure you never miss a thing. Whether it’s engaging combat challenges, the opportunity to earn double rewards, or brand new stories to explore, you can always keep up to date with all the current and upcoming ZZZ events right here.

Of course, each Zenless Zone Zero update also brings in a bunch of Zenless Zone Zero characters, so be sure to check out our Zenless Zone Zero tier list and Zenless Zone Zero banner guide to keep on top of those, too. We’ve also got a list of all the new Zenless Zone Zero codes, full of freebies.

Current Zenless Zone Zero events

There are currently no active ZZZ events. Check back when the beta starts!

Zenless Zone Zero web events

All the recent ZZZ web events have expired. However, you can keep an eye on the official website and social media accounts to get involved in conversations and competitions in the lead-up to the Zenless Zone Zero release date. Check out the links below to find out more:

Upcoming Zenless Zone Zero events

Hoyoverse hasn’t announced any upcoming ZZZ events just yet, but we’re sure there will be plenty of exciting things to look forward to during the second beta.

That’s everything in our Zenless Zone Zero events guide for now, but be sure to bookmark this page as there’s always something on the horizon. In the meantime, if you’re on the hunt for even more Hoyo fun, check out our Genshin Impact events and Honkai Star Rail events guides, or grab some goodies with our Genshin Impact codes and Honkai Star Rail codes.