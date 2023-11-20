Zenless Zone Zero banner guide

As with all gacha games, getting familiar with every Zenless Zone Zero banner is an important part of building a powerful team to take on any baddies in your path. So let’s take a look at all of the banners, the pity system, and everything else in this handy guide.

What’s the current Zenless Zone Zero banner?

We currently don’t know who’s on the first ZZZ banner, but we’ll update this guide as soon as the CBT goes live.

What’s the next Zenless Zone Zero banner?

Hoyoverse is yet to confirm any future ZZZ banners, and, if Honkai Star Rail is anything to go by, we’re not sure that we’ll get more than one banner in this beta. However, we’ll be sure to update this section as soon as we know more.

Is there a Zenless Zone Zero beginner banner?

As with most of the best gacha games, we think it’s highly likely that there will be a ZZZ beginner banner, similar to the beginner Genshin Impact banner and Honkai Star Rail banner. These usually give you the opportunity to pull at a discount or give you a chance of getting a five-star earlier than you would on the standard or limited banners. However, until we get our paws on the beta, we’ll have to wait a little longer to find out more.

What’s the Zenless Zone Zero standard banner?

In addition to time-limited banners, ZZZ is likely to also have a standard banner. These banners usually require pull currencies (such as Genshin’s wishes or HSR’s rail passes) that are a little more easy to obtain, and feature a fixed roster of characters.

We currently don’t know which characters will appear on ZZZ’s standard banner, but we think it’s likely that we’ll see some very recognizable faces like Zenless Zone Zero’s Billy.

What is the Zenless Zone Zero pity system?

Pity systems are a feature in gacha games that aim to make pulling on banners a fairer and reliable experience. While we don’t know anything about Zenless Zone Zero’s pity system yet, we think it’s likely that it will be similar to that of Genshin and HSR. Generally, Hoyoverse’s character banner pity systems work as follows:

Standard banner pity

Guarantees one four-star character or item every ten pulls

Guarantees one five-star character or item every 90 pulls

After 75 pulls without a five-star result, your pity begins to increase each pull until you get a five-star

Pity resets after you get a five-star

Limited character banner pity

Guarantees one four-star character or item every ten pulls, with an increased chance of getting the featured four-stars

Guarantees one five-star character or item every 90 pulls

After 75 pulls without a five-star result, your pity begins to increase each pull until you get a five-star

You have a base 50/50 chance of getting the featured five-star character as your first five-star pull. If you don’t get the featured five-star character, your next five-star pull on the limited banner is guaranteed to be the featured character. After you get the featured five-star character, your pity and 50/50 resets

Both your pity and 50/50 or guarantee carries over to the next limited banner

On the other hand, weapon and equipment banners have slightly different criteria. You’re still guaranteed one four-star every ten pulls, but the five-star guarantee is lowered to 80, and your pity begins to build at around 65 pulls. However, the 50/50 system is a bit more complex here and works a bit differently across different games. As such, we’ll have to wait until the beta for more information.

