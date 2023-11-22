Zenless Zone Zero Koleda

Zenless Zone Zero’s Koleda Belobog is the feisty young president of Belobog Heavy Industries, and always strives to lead by example – and by the big, explosive strikes she deals with her hammer, of course. So let’s take a look at this redheaded livewire, as we pull the pin on ZZZ Koleda’s build, identity, attack type, and more.

Here’s everything you need to know about Zenless Zone Zero’s Koleda.

Who is Zenless Zone Zero’s Koleda?

Koleda Belobog is the president of Belobog Heavy Industries, who works alongside onsite project manager Zenless Zone Zero’s Anton to get the job done. Other Belobog Heavy Industries characters include Zenless Zone Zero’s Ben and Grace Howard, and their slogan is ‘Our goal is not to build a house, but a home’.

Koleda’s fierceness reaches beyond her strong, ‘lead-by-example’ attitude while working out in the field – and, while she may be small, she can certainly wield that big ol’ hammer of hers. However, despite her fiery and mature nature, she’s still quite young and does have a more childish side to her. Luckily, her close-knit team doesn’t mind taking care of her sometimes.

If you’re familiar with Hoyoverse’s other games, you may recognize Koleda’s surname as a city on the Honkai Star Rail map. When we asked producer Zhenyu Li about this in our Zenless Zone Zero interview at Gamescom, he told us that it’s actually just a coincidence – however, we’re still suspicious that this is at least a nod to those of us dreaming up a Hoyo expanded universe!

Who are Koleda’s voice actors?

Koleda’s CN voice actor is Mu Xueting, who you may recognize as the voice of Genshin Impact’s Bennett or Honkai Star Rail’s Serval. Koleda’s JP voice actor is Iguchi Yuka, who also plays Lucy in Rune Factory 5, Hibiscus and Saria in Arknights, Glaciela Wezette from Final Fantasy Brave Exvius, and many more iconic roles.

We don’t know who Koleda’s English voice actor is just yet, but we’ll be sure to update this section when we find out.

What’s the best Koleda build?

Koleda’s attack type is strike, and she deals a mixture of fire and physical damage with her hammer. Many of her attacks create powerful explosions that deal massive fire damage in an AoE on impact.

In the first beta, we saw that Koleda’s kit revolves around her darting around from enemy to enemy, dishing out a flurry of quick strikes and spins with her hammer that initially deal physical damage on impact, then set off those fiery explosions.

Her talents also focus on further boosting her damage to make her a formidable DPS in a range of combat situations. Of course, we’ll update this guide with more details and any changes to her kit when the second beta goes live – and again when we finally reach the full Zenless Zone Zero release date.

