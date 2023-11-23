Miyabi – Zenless Zone Zero

In Zenless Zone Zero, Miyabi hopes to someday own a large collection of swords while also aspiring to build an unbreakable city management system. She’s the head of the Section 6 faction alongside Soukaku and comes from a prominent martial arts family in New Eridu.

To find out if Hoshimi Miyabi is worth building, we recommend you check out our Zenless Zone Zero tier list and our Zenless Zone Zero code guide to pick up some freebies. We also have a Zenless Zone Zero release date page to learn when you might get your hands on the full game.

Here’s everything you need to know about Zenless Zone Zero’s Miyabi.

Who is Zenless Zone Zero’s Miyabi?

Hoshimi Miyabi is the leader of Hollow Special Operations Section 6, also known as just Section 6, or H.S.O.S.6. According to her introduction from Hoyolab, she’s said to have a strong sense of responsibility towards guarding the principles and order within New Eridu. In her Twitter intro, she’s revealed to be a very busy person who doesn’t tolerate anyone wasting her time.

The only other member from Section 6 we’ve met so far is Zenless Zone Zero’s Soukaku, a blue girl with long horns and a tail.

Who are Miyabi’s voice actors?

Dù míng yā voices Miyabi in Chinese, who you may recognize as Genshin Impact’s Ningguang. Koshimizu Ami is Miyabi’s Japanese VA, she also plays Genshin Impact’s Beidou. We’re unsure who the English VA is at the time of writing but will update this guide with information as soon as we have it.

What is the best Miyabi build?

Miyabi is very proficient with a sword and performs slash damage with an ice element to back it up. In the first closed beta, we got to see her slice through enemies with precision before executing sleek dodges and rolls to get to safety.

We don’t have any recommendations for Miyabi’s best build just yet, but we’ll update this guide during the second closed beta to let you know the best way to use her.

That’s all we have on Zenless Zone Zero’s Miyabi at the moment. If you managed to gain beta access and want to learn more about the game, head over to our Zenless Zone Zero update, Zenless Zone Zero banner, and Zenless Zone Zero character guides.