Genshin Impact Ningguang build, weapons, and more

Genshin Impact’s Ningguang is a four-star geo catalyst user, best suited to sub-DPS roles. She’s the sophisticated, elegant, and totally butt-kicking Tianquan of the Liyue Qixing, known across the land as a fearless, level-headed, and drop dead gorgeous leader. And she’s certainly not to be underestimated on the battlefield, either – especially in a mono-geo team. So let’s take a look at the best Genshin Impact Ningguang build, including skills, artifacts, weapons, team comps, and more.

If you’re wondering how Ningguang sizes up against the other characters, head on over to our Genshin Impact tier list. We’ve also got a super handy list of all the latest Genshin Impact codes, along with a guide to the next Genshin Impact banner, Genshin Impact events, and Genshin Impact update, so you can keep on top of all the current goings on.

Now, come with us on a visit to the Jade Palace, as we explore the best Genshin Impact Ningguang build.

What’s the best Genshin Ningguang build?

Ningguang is a unique character best used in mono-geo or geo flex teams, however, she can be highly versatile and slot into plenty of teams as a sub-DPS. She deals high single-target damage and has great range, and can fluidly adjust to rotations based on your requirements.

On the other hand, she is quite limited by her kit solely focusing on single-target damage. She also relies on you understanding how to properly use geo constructs, and requires investment into both her and her best geo supports to truly shine. Additionally, while her constellations are not a necessity, they have a great impact on her damage.

Ningguang works well when paired up with other geo characters like Genshin Impact’s Zhongli or Genshin Impact’s Albedo, as their geo elemental resonance increases geo damage.

What’s the best Genshin Impact Ningguang weapon?

Memory of Dust is Ningguang’s best in slot weapon, as it synergises well with her crystalise capabilities and boosts her attack. Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds is also a great option, boosting her movement speed and elemental damage bonus – though its skill isn’t as useful if you’re using Ningguang in a quickswap rotation, she she won’t stay on-field long enough to reap the benefits.

If you’re looking for a more affordable option, both the forgeable Prototype Amber and the battle pass reward Solar Pearl are viable options, with Prototype Amber increasing her ability to battery her team, and Solar Pearl boosting her personal attack.

Weapon Effect How to obtain Memory of Dust Base stat: attack

Skill: increases the strength of shields by 20%. Hits that land on enemies increase attack by 4% for eight seconds. Maximum five stacks. This can only occur once every 0.3 seconds. While the equipping character is shielded, their attack increases by 100% Gacha Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds Base stat: crit rate

Skill: increases movement speed by 10%. When in battle, the equipping character gains an 8% elemental damage bonus every four seconds. Max four stacks. Lasts until the character falls or leaves combat Gacha Prototype Amber Base stat: HP

Skill: using an elemental burst regenerates four energy every two seconds for six seconds. Additionally, all party members regenerate 4% HP every seconds for this duration Forge via blacksmith Solar Pearl Base stat: crit rate

Skill: normal attacks increase elemental skill and burst damage by 20% for six seconds. Elemental skill or burst hits also increase normal attack damage by 20% for six seconds Battle pass reward

What are the best Genshin Ningguang artifacts?

The best artifact set for Ningguang is Archaic Petra, as it boosts her geo damage and offers a team-wide buff. Alternatively, Noblesse Oblige is also a strong option for team-wide buffs, but keep in mind that its effects don’t stack, so you should only have one character equipped with Noblesse Oblige on your team at any one time.

Retracing Bolide is another interesting option, with shield-focused skills that boost Ningguang’s personal damage and draw a parallel with the Memory of Dust catalyst.

Artifact set Effect How to obtain Archaic Petra Two equipped: geo damage bonus +15%

Four equipped: when you obtain an elemental shard via a crystallize reaction, party members gain a 35% damage bonus for that element for ten seconds. Only one bonus can be active at any one time Domain of Guyun in the Sea of Clouds, Guyun Stone Forest Noblesse Oblige Two equipped: elemental burst damage +20%

Four equipped: using an elemental burst increases the entire party’s attack by 20% for 12 seconds. This cannot stack Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern domain in Minlin, Mt. Aozang Retracing Bolide Two equipped: shield strength +35%

Four equipped: while protected by a shield, gain an additional 40% normal and charged attack damage Domain of Guyun in the Sea of Clouds, Guyun Stone Forest

Ningguang artifact stat recommendations

The main stats on your Ningguang’s artifacts should always be attack %, geo damage, and crit. When it comes to substats, your top priority should be meeting the energy recharge requirement for your team.

Her energy recharge requirements vary greatly, but generally fall within 100% to 140% depending on your team. To get a more accurate insight into your personal Ningguang energy recharge requirements, use this energy recharge calculator.

Main stats

Sands – Attack%

– Attack% Goblet – geo damage%

– geo damage% Circlet – either crit rate or crit damage (try to maintain a 1:2 rate to damage ratio)

Sub-stats

Energy recharge (until requirements are met)

Crit damage/crit rate

Attack%

Extra energy recharge

What are Genshin Ningguang’s skills?

Here are all of Ningguang’s skills and talents. Her normal attacks are pretty lacklustre, whereas her charged attacks do some respectable damage, especially when she has gathered Star Jades.

As such, you should aim to weave charged attacks into her normal combos. You can either link four charged attacks in a row, or start with one, two, or three normal attacks leading into a charged attack. Generally, one normal attack, one charged attack, then a dash to animation cancel is her best combo in melee situations, whereas two normal attacks, one charged attack, and a dash is a more reliable, general purpose combo for all other situations.

In terms of her skill and burst, you should generally aim for a loop of skill -> burst -> six seconds -> skill -> six seconds -> burst -> skill -> 12 seconds, then repeat. Also, the easiest way to make the most of her Jade Screen is to dash towards an enemy, turn to face away from them, then use her skill. This is the most consistent way to ensure the screen actually deals damage to an enemy, though feel free to experiment with other methods.

Active skills:

Skill Effect Normal attack: Sparkling Scatter Normal: shoot geo damage and generate a Star Jade

Charged: consume a set amount of stamina to shoot a giant gem that deals geo damage. If Ningguang has any Star Jades, she fires them at the same time, dealing additional damage

Plunge: plunge from mid-air, dealing AoE geo damage on impact with the ground

Elemental skill: Jade Screen Create a jade screen that deals geo damage on spawn, and blocks enemy projectiles. Screen endurance scales based on Ningguang’s max HP. Only one jade screen may exist at any one time Elemental burst: Starshatter Fire homing projectiles at nearby enemies, with additional projectiles also firing from the jade screen, if present

Passive skills:

Skill Effect Backup Plan While star jades are present, charged attacks don’t consume stamina Strategic Reserve Characters that pass through the jade screen gain a 12% geo damage bonus for ten seconds Trove of Marvelous Treasures Displays the location of nearby ore veins on the mini-map

What are Genshin Ningguang’s constellations?

If you pull more than one copy of Ningguang, you can unlock one of her six constellations. Here are all of her constellations and the buffs they provide.

Constellation Effect C1: Piercing Fragments Normal attacks deal AoE damage C2: Shock Effect When a jade screen breaks, its cooldown will reset. This can occur once every six seconds C3: Majesty be the Array of Stars Increases the level of Starshatter by three C4: Exquisite be the Jade, Outshining All the Beneath Jade screens increase nearby characters’ elemental resistance by 10% C5: Invincible be the Jade Screen Increases the level of Jade Screen by three C6: Grandeur be the Seven Stars Starshatter creates seven star jades

What are Genshin Ningguang’s ascension materials?

In order to get Ningguang to max level, you need to use certain materials to ascend her. Here are all of her ascension materials. You can find glaze lilies around Liyue, and the insignias come from Fatui enemies. To gather enough basalt pillars, you need to take on the Geo Hypostasis in Guyun Stone Forest.

Required level Mora Materials 20 20k One prithiva topaz sliver, three glaze lily, three recruit’s insignia 40 40k Three prithiva topaz fragment, two basalt pillar, ten glaze lily, 15 recruit’s insignia 50 60k Six prithiva topaz fragment, four basalt pillar, 20 glaze lily, 12 sergeant’s insignia 60 80k Three prithiva topaz chunk, eight basalt pillar, 30 glaze lily, 18 sergeant’s insignia 70 100k Six prithiva topaz chunk, 12 basalt pillar, 45 glaze lily, 12 lieutenant’s insignia 80 120k Six prithiva topaz gemstone, 20 basalt pillar, 60 glaze lily, 24 lieutenant’s insignia

What are Genshin Ningguang’s talent materials?

You can upgrade each of Ningguang’s attacks to a maximum of level ten. Here are all the materials you need to get one of her attacks to max level.

You can farm her talent books from the Taishan Mansion domain on Monday, Thursday, and Sunday, and you can get the insignias from Fatui skirmishers, cicin mages, and pyro agents. The spirit locket of boreas are, unsurprisingly, drops from the weekly Wolf of the North Boreas boss.

Talent level Mora Materials Two 12.5k Six recruit’s insignia, three teachings of prosperity Three 17.5k Three sergeant’s insignia, two guide to prosperity Four 25k Four sergeant’s insignia, four guide to prosperity Five 30k Six sergeant’s insignia, six guide to prosperity Six 37.5k Nine sergeant’s insignia, nine guide to prosperity Seven 120k Four lieutenant’s insignia, four philosophies of prosperity, one spirit locket of boreas Eight 1260k Six lieutenant’s insignia, six philosophies of prosperity, one spirit locket of boreas Nine 450k Nine lieutenant’s insignia, 12 philosophies of prosperity, two spirit locket of boreas Ten 700k 12 lieutenant’s insignia, 16 philosophies of prosperity, two spirit locket of boreas, one crown of insight

What are the best Genshin Impact Ningguang team comps?

When it comes to team comps for Ningguang, she performs best in a mono-geo or mono-geo flex team. While her kit is geared towards a DPS role, she can act as a battery and sub-DPS on an Itto team.

For a Ningguang on-field DPS team, she synergises well with both Zhongli and Albedo in the second geo slot. Generally, a third geo is a good option, with the fourth slot going to a buffer or an off-field support like Bennett or Fischl.

Alternatively, you can pair Ningguang with either Zhongli or Albedo once again, alongside Bennett and Xiangling or Yae Miko and Fischl for strong crystalise teams that offer plenty of damage.

Here are some examples of our favourite Ningguang team comps. Keep in mind that she is quite a flexible unit, and can therefore slot into many teams, so feel free to experiment or swap units around to see what suits you best. If you want to view the individual build guides for the characters listed below, click on their icons.

First character slot Second character slot Third character slot Fourth character slot Itto Zhongli Ningguang Gorou Ningguang Zhongli Albedo Fischl Ningguang Albedo Bennett Fischl Ningguang Albedo Bennett Xiangling Ningguang Zhongli Yae Miko Fischl

That’s everything you need to know in order to master Genshin Impact’s Ningguang. If you want to embark on another Hoyo adventure, head over to our Honkai Star Rail tier list, Honkai Star Rail codes, and Honkai Star Rail update guides.