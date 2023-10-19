Genshin Impact’s Beidou is a four-star electro claymore wielder, and the captain of The Crux, a heavily armed fleet of ships that sails the seas, never stopping in one place for too long. This powerful gal knows how to pack our punch, and in this build guide we sail through all the information you need in order to harness her power, including her top artifacts, weapons, team comps, and more.

Here’s everything in our best Genshin Impact Beidou build:

What’s the best Genshin Beidou build?

Beidou is a very reliable damage dealer. Her dynamic playstyle and useful counter make for a unique and interesting kit, and with her wide counter hitbox and the hitscan nature of her burst make her both satisfying and relatively easy to master.

In the right scenarios and teams, she has the potential to dish out some very high damage, especially for a four-star unit. She provides great survivabiliy, both for herself and any ally protected by her Stormbreaker shield, and can slot into a wide range of teams due to her high synergy with other off-field units.

Plus, in terms of the recent dendro reaction meta, her burst doesn’t trigger dendro cores, making her a brilliant option for Hyperbloom teams if you’re looking for someone who won’t steal reactions from your hydro DPS.

On the other hand, she is also a very situational character that excels in the right scenarios, but suffers in in others. For example, she is far less useful in single-target scenarios than she is when facing large groups of enemies.

She also relies quite heavily on her second constellation, and her playstyle requires you to learn the best times to trigger her full counters. Additionally, she requires good investment in order to pull her weight, and as well as a dedicated battery to make up for her high energy burst requirement.

Overall, Beidou is a powerful unit and certainly worth your time if you’re willing to invest it. She does have her flaws and caveats, but makes for a solid option in anyone’s roster, especially if you’ve managed to pull a few constellations already.

What’s the best Genshin Beidou weapon?

Picking the right weapon for Beidou can be tricky business, as it relies heavily on how you intend to use her and what teams you want to slot her into. For a detailed, statistical comparison of all weapons on Beidou, check out the Keqingmains Beidou guide.

However, for a quick overview, we generally recommend Serpent Spine. This powerful battlepass weapon is easily her best option when she’s paired up with a support unit that buffs her attack, or if you’re planning on using her in aggravate teams. It’s also her most flexible weapon, performing well in all scenarios – especially at higher refinement ranks.

Beyond that, Wolf’s Gravestone is a strong five-star option in teams that don’t rely on attack buffs or aggravate reactions – though we generally only recommend this weapon if you have a spare gathering dust in your inventory.

For another four-star option, Akuoumaru competes with Serpent Spine when Beidou is unbuffed, and is the best free-to-play option you’ll likely get.

Weapon Effect How to obtain Serpent’s Spine Base stat: crit rate

Skill: every four seconds that the wielder is on the field, they deal 6% more damage and take 3% more damage, for a maximum of five stacks. These stacks don’t reset when the character leaves the field, but reduce by one stack whenever they take damage Battlepass Wolf’s Gravestone Base stat: attack

Skill: a ttack is increased by 20%. Alongside this, attacks against enemies with less than 30% HP increase all party members’ attack by 40% for 12 seconds. This can only occur once every 30 seconds Gacha Akuoumaru Base stat: attack

Skill: for every point of the entire party’s combined maximum energy capacity, the wielder’s elemental burst damage increases by 0.12%, up to a maximum of 40% Gacha

What are the best Genshin Beidou artifacts?

When it comes to picking artifact sets, most of Beidou’s options are, once again, situational – but they’re all generally comparable in terms of raw damage. If you want to work out the best Genshin Beidou artifacts for your specific situation, check out the super handy Genshin Optimizer.

However, a full set of Emblem of Severed Fate is generally the best option for Beidou in most situations, helping to boost her energy recharge and buffing her elemental burst damage.

Alternatively, you can go for a more electro-focused set. Thundersoother works best in aggravate or electro-charged teams, and Thundering Fury is great in on-field aggravate teams.

Artifact set Effect Where to get Emblem of Severed Fate Two equipped: energy recharge +20%

Four equipped: increases elemental burst damage by 25% of energy recharge. You can obtain a maximum of 75% bonus damage in this way Momiji-Dyed Court, Yashiori Island, Inazuma Thundering Fury Two equipped: Electro damage increased by 15%

Four equipped: Increases damage caused by overload, electro-charged, and superconduct by 40%. Triggering these effects also decreases elemental skill cooldown by one second. This can only occur once every 0.8 seconds Midsummer Courtyard domain in Starfell Valley, Starsnatch Cliff Thundersoother Two equipped: electro resistance +40%

Four equipped: increases damage dealt against enemies affected by electro by 35% Midsummer Courtyard domain in Starfell Valley, Starsnatch Cliff

Artifact stat recommendations

When picking artifacts for Beidou, you should prioritize the following stats.

Main stats:

Sands: attack% or HP%

attack% or HP% Goblet: electro damage bonus, attack%, or HP

electro damage bonus, attack%, or HP Circlet: attack%, HP, crit rate, or crit damage

Sub-stats:

Attack%

Crit rate/crit damage (try to maintain a 1:2 ratio)

Energy recharge

HP

What are Genshin Beidou’s skills?

Here are all of Beidou’s skills and talents. In term of on-field combos and rotations, one of the main things you need to get to grips with is the timing on her elemental skill’s Perfect Counter parry. It may take a bit of practice until you know exactly when to hit it, but it becomes second nature after a while.

Outside of that, you need to be sure to set up all buffs before she takes to the field, as she ‘snapshots’, meaning buffs only apply to her if they’re active when she initiates her talent. After you’ve set up your buffs, you ideally want to start with a perfect counter, then burst straight after. This allows you to gather the counter particles to charge up her next burst, and also saves some time while dealing the best damage.

In terms of normal attack rotations, her full, five-hit combo isn’t good for proccing Stormbreaker. Instead, community theorycrafters have noted that you should do one normal attack, walk to cancel the animation, then go in for another normal attack and repeat. This allows you to maximise discharges with ease.

Active skills:

Skill Effect Normal attack: Oceanborne Normal: perform five strikes with her claymore

Charged: consume stamina to deal consecutive slashes, ending with a final, more powerful slash

Plunge: plunge from mid-air and deal AoE damage on impact with the ground

Elemental skill: Tidecaller Press: accumulate the power of lighting and swing Beidou’s blade forward fiercely, dealing electro damage

Hold: Beidou uses her weapon as a shield. The max damage it absorbes scales off Beidou’s max HP. The shield has 250% electro damage absorption and applies the electro element on Beidou when it activates. When you release the button or the ability’s duration expires, Beidou attacks using the energy stored within the greatsword, dealing electro damage to enemies. This damage scales with the number of times enemies attacked Beidou in the skill’s duration. When you trigger this effect twice, you gain a higher damage bonus Elemental burst: Stormbreaker Summon a Thunderbeast’s Targe around Beidou, dealing electro damage to nearby opponents. While under the effects of Thunderbeast’s Targe, normal and charged attacks create a lightning discharge on hit that can jump between opponents, dealing electro damage. This state also increases the character’s interruption resistance, and decreases their damage taken

Passive skills:

Skill Effect Retribution A precise counter-attack with Tidecaller grants the maximum damage bonus Leviathan’s Protection After performing Tidecaller with the maximum damage boost, your attack damage and attack speed increases by 15% and the delay before unleashing charged attacks is reduced Conqueror of Tides Decreases stamina consumption for all characters by 20% when swimming

What are Genshin Beidou’s constellations?

If you pull more than one copy of Beidou on a banner, you can unlock one of her six constellations. Here’s every bonus you receive when you unlock Beidou’s constellations.

Constellation Effect C1: Sea Beast’s Scourge When you use Stormbreaker, a shield is created that absorbs up to 16% of Beidou’s max HP for 15 seconds. The shield absorbs electro damage 250% more effectively C2: Upon the Turbulent Sea, the Thunder Arises Stormbreaker’s lightning can jump between two additional targets C3: Summoner of Storm Increases the level of Tidecaller by three C4: Stunning Revenge Within ten seconds of taking damage, normal attacks gain 20% additional electro damage C5: Crimson Tidewalker Increase the level of Stormbreaker by three C6: Bane of Evil While Stormbreaker is active, enemy electro resistance is decreased by 15%.

What are Genshin Beidou’s ascension materials?

Here are all the materials you need to ascend Beidou to max level. You can find noctilous jade around Liyue, or purchase a small handful of them every three days from the Jade Mystery Shop in Liyue Harbour.

The insignias are, unsurprisingly, drops from the treasure hoarder enemies, whereas the lightning prisms come from the electro hypostasis world boss.

Required level Mora Materials 20 20k One vajrada amethyst sliver, three noctilous jade, three treasure hoarder insignia 40 40k Three vajrada amethyst fragment, two lightning prism, ten noctilous jade, 15 treasure hoarder insignia 50 60k Six vajrada amethyst fragment, four lightning prism, 20 noctilous jade, 12 silver raven insignia 60 80k Three vajrada amethyst chunk, eight lightning prism, 30 noctilous jade, 18 silver raven insignia 70 100k Six vajrada amethyst chunk, 12 lightning prism, 45 noctilous jade, 12 golden raven insignia 80 120k Six vajrada amethyst gemstone, 20 lightning prism, 60 noctilous jade, 24 golden raven insignia

What are Genshin Beidou’s talent materials?

You can upgrade Beidou’s normal attack, elemental burst, and elemental skill separately. Here are all of the materials you need to upgrade one of Beidou’s talents to level ten.

As with the ascension materials, the insignias come from treasure hoarders. You can farm the gold talent books from the Taishan Mansion domain on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday, and you can earn the Dvalin’s sigh materials by defeating the Dvalin weekly boss.

Level Mora Materials Two 12.5k Six treasure hoarder insignia, three teachings of gold Three 17.5k Three silver raven insignia, two guide to gold Four 25k Four silver raven insignia, four guide to gold Five 30k Six silver raven insignia, six guide to gold Six 37.5k Nine silver raven insignia, nine guide to gold Seven 120k Four golden raven insignia, four philosophies of gold, one Dvalin’s sigh Eight 260k Six golden raven insignia, six philosophies of gold, one Dvalin’s sigh Nine 450k Nine golden raven insignia, 12 philosophies of gold, two Dvalin’s Sigh Ten 700k 12 golden raven insignia, 16 philosophies of gold, two Dvalin’s sigh, one crown of insight

What are the best Genshin Impact Beidou team comps?

Beidou is a strong character on her own, but reaches max potential when fighting alongside well-chosen teammates. She has some great synergies in the game, and works well on a variety of elemental teams, including electro-charged, aggravate, hyperbloom, overload, and even physical.

The Crux’s captain can play a few different roles, though she generally excels best as an off-field DPS. Her best teams generally consist of her alongside another off-field DPS, a reaction driver, and a support unit that can buff, heal, or both.

Here are some example team comps for a few different elemental focuses. You can substitute characters where necessary to suit your roster and playstyle. To see the full build guides for each of the characters below, be sure to click on their icons.

First character slot Second character slot Third character slot Fourth character slot Ayato Beidou Fischl Bennett Beidou Traveler (dendro) Fischl Jean Keqing Beidou Traveler (Dendro) Sayu Raiden Beidou Xingqiu Traveler (dendro) Ayato Beidou Traveler (dendro) Kuki Yoimiya Beidou Fischl Bennett Zhongli Fischl Beidou Kaeya

