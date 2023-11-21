Zenless Zone Zero Soukaku

Zenless Zone Zero’s Soukaku is one of Section 6’s fighters, helping to fight back against the Hollows appearing in New Eridu. Here, we’ll go through her combat abilities, who she is, and how best to build her.

Who is Zenless Zone Zero’s Soukaku?

Soukaku, a blue girl with a pointy tail and horns, is a member of the Section Six faction along with Miyabi. She’s one of their best ‘assets’, though we’re yet to find out what this means.

While she’s still young, don’t underestimate her – her full nickname, as written by herself, is “the cute little one who always gobbles down everything and is super happy when full but can’t reed or rite”. She obviously loves food and is happy as long as she’s got a full belly.

Who are Soukaku’s voice actors?

Soukaku’s Japanese voice actor is Machico, a singer and voice actor known for her work on Fate/Grand Order and Project Sekai, and her Chinese VA is Liu Wen, a model and actress.

What is the best Soukaku build?

Soukaku is an interesting character in terms of combat. She uses the wind element and is the only character so far to use it. She can also use slash and strike attacks, allowing her to deal ranged and close-up damage.

You can get a look at her combat abilities here, in some footage from Zenless Zone Zero’s first beta. By the way, she was originally named Aokaku but is now Soukaku.

