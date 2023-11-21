Zenless Zone Zero Anby

Renowned fighter, Zenless Zone Zero’s Anby, looks to be one of the first characters we meet in Hoyoverse’s upcoming game. It’s noted that she’s very mysterious and that not much is known about her past, but read on to see what we do know about her.

Who is Zenless Zone Zero’s Anby?

Anby Demara is a bit of a mystery for now – both in the game’s lore and to us. She’s a member of the Cunning Hares faction and is a highly efficient fighter, but nobody quite knows where she learned to fight or any details about her past.

The only thing we know for sure is that she was the first employee of the Cunning Hares and has remained in the organization up until now.

Who are Anby’s voice actors?

Anby’s Japanese voice actor is Atsumi Tanezaki, and her Chinese actor is Yan Ning. Yan voices Noelle, Lumine, and Qiqi in Genshin Impact, and Atsumi is known for Spy X Family and Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure.

What is the best Anby build?

Ahead of Zenless Zone Zero’s release, we can’t speculate too much about what to equip Anby with, but we do know she’s a strong fighter that uses the electric element and slash damage.

You can see her in action here in some footage from the first beta where she shows off her skills with a sword.

We're putting together some build guides for new characters like Zenless Zone Zero's Billy and an explainer on the Zenless Zone Zero Proxies.