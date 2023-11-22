Zenless Zone Zero Corin

If you’re a fan of shy, nervous characters, you’re sure to love Zenless Zone Zero’s Corin. She’s a young maid with a lot to prove but with her massive scythe, she definitely knows how to defend herself against Hollows. Here’s our guide to everything we know about her so far.

Here’s everything you need to know about Zenless Zone Zero’s Corin.

Who is Zenless Zone Zero’s Corin?

Corin is a shy and unsure member of the Victoria Housekeeping faction in New Eridu. She dresses like a maid with a frilly apron and headdress sitting between her twin tails. According to her self-introduction, she’s 16 years old with an Rh negative blood type, which is only half of a real blood type, so she might be a bit confused.

She wields a massive multi-use cleaning tool that also functions as an electric chainsaw and an axe. Corin isn’t very confident in her abilities, constantly asking people not to overhype her skills, but she does enjoy cleaning despite it not being Victoria Housekeeping’s primary objective.

Who are Corin’s voice actors?

Corin’s Japanese voice actor is Hiromi Igarashi who you might recognize as Anzu Futaba in The Idolmaster Cinderella Girls anime and game, HMS Glowworm in Azur Lane, and Reimu Hakurei in Muse Dash. Her Chinese voice actor is Mù fēi.

What’s the best Corin build?

Corin deals physical slashing damage with her scythe-slash-multitool. We don’t know much about her build aside from that currently, but we’ll be sure to update you when we get access to the beta.

Similarly, you can equip Corin with six disk drives similar to Genshin Impact artifacts or Honkai Star Rail relics, but we won’t know which ones work with her kit until we get beta access. Stay tuned!

That’s everything we know about Zenless Zone Zero’s Corin. Stay busy while you wait by jumping into Hoyoverse’s other games and checking out our Genshin Impact codes, Honkai Star Rail codes, Genshin Impact tier list, and Honkai Star Rail tier list.